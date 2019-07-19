Trump Rips ‘Sick Partnership’ Between ‘the Squad’ and Media: ‘So Pathetic To Watch’

President Donald Trump mocked a “staged” greeting for Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar on Friday, accusing the media of working in “sick partnership” to elevate the so-called “squad” of four progressive freshman congresswomen.

“It is amazing how the Fake News Media became ‘crazed’ over the chant ‘send her back’ by a packed Arena (a record) crowd in the Great State of North Carolina, but is totally calm & accepting of the most vile and disgusting statements made by the three Radical Left Congresswomen,” the president tweeted.

It is amazing how the Fake News Media became “crazed” over the chant “send her back” by a packed Arena (a record) crowd in the Great State of North Carolina, but is totally calm & accepting of the most vile and disgusting statements made by the three Radical Left Congresswomen… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

“Mainstream Media, which has lost all credibility, has either officially or unofficially become a part of the Radical Left Democrat Party. It is a sick partnership, so pathetic to watch!” Trump added.

“They even covered a tiny staged crowd as they greeted Foul Mouthed Omar in Minnesota, a State which I will win in #2020 because they can’t stand her and her hatred of our Country, and they appreciate all that I have done for them (opening up mining and MUCH more) which has led to the best employment & economic year in Minnesota’s long and beautiful history!” wrote Trump.

Minnesota Public Radio reported that a crowd of more than 150 people greeted Omar as she arrived at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Thursday.

Congresswoman Omar just arrived back in the Twin Ciies. pic.twitter.com/ZiFqWnDJgQ — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) July 18, 2019

“The reality is everybody talks about how [Trump] is threatened because we criticize him,” Omar told the crowd, which appeared to include several members of the media. “But the reality is he is threatened because we are inspiring people to dream about a country that recognizes our dignity and our humanity.”

“His nightmare is seeing the beautiful mosaic fabric of our country welcome someone like me as their member of Congress,” she added. “We are going to continue being a nightmare to this president because his policies are a nightmare to us.”

Trump disavowed chants of “Send her back!” directed at Omar at a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday night after politicians on both sides of the aisle condemned the sentiment.

The chant started after Trump began recounting some of the controversial statements Omar has made in the past, including “slandering the brave Americans who were trying to keep the peace” in the representative’s native Somalia in the early 1990s.

Trump noted she “pleaded for compassion for ISIS recruits attempting to join the terrorist organization” and blaming the U.S. “for the terrorist attacks on our country, saying that terrorism is a reaction to our involvement in other people’s affairs.”

The president also targeted Omar for minimizing Sept. 11 at a Council on American-Islamic Relations fundraiser in Los Angeles in March when she referred to the terrorist attacks by saying that “some people did something.”

Trump further highlighted Omar’s “history of launching vicious anti-Semitic screeds.”

It was at this point that a chant of “Send her back!” broke out among some rally attendees.

Trump paused briefly and then continued his remarks about Omar, relating some of her anti-Semitic statements such as her characterization of pro-Israel lobbying groups as using “the Benjamins” to buy off American politicians.

Trump was questioned Thursday why he did not stop the chant.

“I think I did. I started speaking very quickly,” he said before condemning the chant.

“I disagree with it,” he added. “I felt a little bit badly about it … I was not happy with it, I disagree with it.”

On Monday, Trump encouraged Omar and her fellow members of the progressive Democratic “squad” (Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts) to leave the U.S. if they are so discontent.

“These are people, in my opinion, who hate our country,” Trump said.

“They’re very unhappy. All they do is complain,” he added. “So all I’m saying is if they want to leave, they can leave.”

