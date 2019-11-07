Trump Rips Whistleblower's Attorney After 'Coup Has Started' Tweet Comes to Light

Talk about a self-fulfilling prophecy.

The lawyer who represents the “whistleblower” at the heart of Democratic attempts to impeach President Donald Trump started predicting a move against the Trump presidency as early as Jan. 30, 2017, only 10 days after the Trump administration started.

In a tweet, attorney Mark Zaid commented on Trump’s ouster of acting Attorney General Sally Yates, an Obama administration holdover, by declaring “#coup has started. First of many steps.”

At a campaign rally in Monroe, Louisiana, on Wednesday, Trump used a Fox News report about Zaid’s post to rally his supporters — and denounce the opposition.

“Democrats must be accountable for their hoaxes and their crimes,” the president said.

“I don’t know if you saw, I’m just coming off the plane, and they hand me — look at this character. They just hand me this story, ‘”Coup has started,”‘ whistleblower’s attorney said in 2017.’

“You know when that was? That was a long time ago. It’s all a hoax. They say, January 2017 — a ‘coup has started,’ and the ‘impeachment will follow ultimately.’ It’s all a hoax. It’s a scam.”

Zaid’s tweet, reported by Fox News Wednesday night, was just the first of many the lawyer published all but announcing in advance how Democrats would try to destroy the Trump administration.

President Trump is now reading the whistleblower lawyer’s tweets on stage pic.twitter.com/wRVc2hLFwX — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 7, 2019

In another, from June 2017, he commented on the 45th anniversary of the first Washington Post story on the Watergate scandal that led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation.

“45 years from now we might be recalling stories regarding the impeachment of @realDonaldTrump. I’ll be old, but will be worth the wait,” Zaid wrote.

And 45 years from now we might be recalling stories regarding the impeachment of @realDonaldTrump. I’ll be old, but will be worth the wait https://t.co/x6rvUIJJdL — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) June 20, 2017

But with polls showing support for impeachment dropping, and with revelations about the premeditations of Trump opponents like Zaid, there’s a good chance the American public won’t fall for the ploy.

“The whistleblower’s lawyer gave away the game,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told Fox News.

“It was always the Democrats’ plan to stage a coup and impeach President Trump and all they ever needed was the right scheme,” he said. “They whiffed on [former special counsel Robert] Mueller so now they’ve settled on the perfectly fine Ukraine phone call. This proves this was orchestrated from the beginning.”

Trump’s take on the case at the Louisiana rally, where he was supporting Republican Eddie Rispone’s attempt to unseat incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, wasn’t just applauded by the crowd at the Monroe Civic Center.

He had plenty of backers on Twitter, too.

That last one sums it up.

Americans who didn’t support Barack Obama and his administration — and there were tens of millions — were opposed to the presidency but never, in eight years, launched the kind of all-out attack the Trump administration has weathered from even before it started.

Now, it turns out that the lawyer representing the “whistleblower” at the center of the latest Democratic offensive was actually predicting an impeachment in the earliest days of Trump’s time in office.

And now, with the connivance of the Democratic Party and the collusion of the mainstream media, he’s doing his best to make that prophesy come true.

