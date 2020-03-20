Trump Roasts Media for Siding with Communist China: 'It's More Than Fake News, It's Corrupt News'

President Donald Trump blasted liberal media outlets on Thursday for defending the Chinese communist party amid the coronavirus pandemic, calling the outlets “corrupt news.”

During a news briefing, Trump was pressed with a question regarding his thoughts on left-wing media outlets siding with China and its state propaganda narratives claiming he is racist.

“It is fake news. It’s more than fake news; it’s corrupt news,” Trump answered.

“You read this phony story in the Wall Street Journal or — the Washington Post is going wild lately. I don’t know what happened to them,” he added. “The Washington Post — these are very dishonest media sources. They’re very dishonest.”

“The press is very dishonest,” he continued. “They are siding with China — they are doing things that they shouldn’t be doing, they’re siding with many others, China’s the least of it.”

TRENDING: Treasury Secretary Confirms Details of Checks for Americans: Up to $2,000 Per Adult, $1,000 Per Child

“If we had an honest media in this country, our country would be an even greater place.”

You can watch the entire media briefing here:

After the novel coronavirus infiltrated the United States in January, the establishment media soon began spinning narratives similar to that of Chinese media outlets, condemning Trump for referring to the virus as “Chinese.”

Is liberal media defending China to oppose Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (99 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

During a media briefing in early March, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said referring to the virus by the term “Wuhan coronavirus” was a “despicable practice.”

“Despite the fact that the WHO has officially named this novel type of coronavirus, certain American politician, disrespecting science and the WHO decision, jumped at the first chance to stigmatize China and Wuhan with it. We condemn this despicable practice,” Shuang said.

The American liberal media was quick to come to the defense of the Chinese government.

CNN reported Trump is using the term “China Virus” for his own political gain, and called his language xenophobic and racist.

“The problem for people defending Trump’s “China virus” rhetoric is, well, history. This is a President who regularly traffics in racist language and images to denigrate his political rivals and distract from his own actions,” the outlet said.

RELATED: Idaho Legislature Passes Bill Blocking Transgender Athletes from Girls Sports

On NBC’s “Today” show Thursday, senior international correspondent Kier Simmons claimed that China may have helped delay the spread of the virus to other countries around the world.

“China and South Korea and those Asian countries, Hoda, may have helped Western Europe and America by delaying the arrival of the coronavirus here,” Simmons said.

“But now they are worrying that they may get reinfected by the coronavirus from the rest of the world,” he said.

NBC’s @KeirSimmons claims China “helped” the world by “delaying” #COVID19, but is now “worrying that they may get re-infected…from the rest of the world” pic.twitter.com/cEN2bnG69y — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) March 19, 2020

The constant virtue-signaling and sensationalist fear-mongering by the establishment media seems to be wearing on everyone.

Trump lashed out at a reporter during a news conference on Friday after it was suggested that he is giving Americans “false hope” during the coronavirus pandemic.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.