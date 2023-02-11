Trump Roasts Super Bowl Halftime Performer Rihanna After Her Tweet Re-emerges

Former President Donald Trump slammed Super Bowl halftime performer Rihanna on Thursday after a profane anti-Trump tweet from 2020 resurfaced.

“Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform in response to a post by Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas.

“Rihanna spray painted “F*** Trump” on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!” Jackson wrote.

Rihanna spray painted “F*** Donald Trump” on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 9, 2023

Cadillac Ranch is a unique venue that allows those attending to knock themselves out painting whatever they please on half-buried Cadillacs.

In August 2020, the virulently anti-Trump performer posted images of her work on social media.

When asked to decode the “#81 days,” she explained it was a countdown to the 2020 election, proclaiming to her followers, “ELECTION!!! Wake up! Stay woke!” according to Billboard.

Painting “F**k Trump” at Cadillac Ranch isn’t “art,” @rihanna, it’s total disrespect to our country. Here’s a “Wild Thought”: if you want to save your career by badmouthing @realDonaldTrump, maybe “work work work” on a new strategy. Not going to fly here. Texas is TRUMP country! https://t.co/MUIMWvtegS — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) August 15, 2020

Rihanna said earlier this week that her show is about representation, according to KXAN-TV.

“That’s a big part of why this is important for me to do the show: representation. Representing for immigrants; representing for my country, Barbados; representing for Black women everywhere,” she said.

Rihanna had previously declined to sing at the Super Bowl, saying she turned down the gig in support of the protests of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

I guess you’re a “sellout” now! #IStandWithKap

“‘I couldn’t be a sellout’: Rihanna says she turned down Super Bowl over Kaepernick” https://t.co/sY2phsolad — 🍀Michael Raveles🕊🏴🚩🍀🌹🌵🌹🌵🌹🌵 (@ravelesm) September 26, 2022

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way,” she said in a 2019 interview, according to Newsweek.

Rihanna’s 2020 message did not last long, as noted by KAMR-TV.

Days after she painted the profane statement, Trump supporters gathered at the Cadillac Ranch to send their own message.

“Well, I kind of thought it was disrespectful for her to come to our town. This is the heart of Trump country. Of course, she had a right to do it. But as you can see, we came out … with bigger forces because this is Trump country, ” Grady Hodge told KAMR.

“I’m a Trump supporter, and I was pretty mad about what Rihanna did yesterday. This is if you’ll notice there was a lot of kids out here. This is family. You don’t. You don’t write profanity in a public place,” Trump backer Eileen Castle said.

Angela Wingate told KAMR Rihanna’s action “was classless, it was rude and it really looked like she was hiding anyway, you know, she covered her face with a hoodie. If you’re real proud of what you’re doing, do you cover yourself up? No. And so this got put together really quickly to come out here and clean it up.”

