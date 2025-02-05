Pour one out for poor Bill Gates.

Gates, the Microsoft gazillionaire who has officially taken the leap from “global philanthropist” to “supranational, self-appointed health and climate official,” has been seen using his money and influence on the world stage to peddle ideas like geoengineering to “dim” the sun and cool the planet or push lab-made meat upon us, ostensibly to solve the same problem.

In the latest of his weird Bond villain ideas, Gates’ charity, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, approved a grant to research turning mosquitoes into “flying vaccinators,” a move which, in no way, sounds like something out of the first ten chapters of a Michael Crichton novel, before things go wrong.

Clearly, this is a man who needs access to avenues to distribute money and global reach to export these grand schemes — two things, just coincidentally, that USAID, the government agency currently in the process of being shuttered by the Trump administration, provides his charity.

And, now that Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency are in the process of rolling up USAID’s work, Gates is complaining to the ladies of “The View” that the move could cause “literally millions of deaths.”

“Well, Elon, his private sector work, you know, has been very innovative, really fantastic,” Gates said in a Tuesday appearance on the gab-fest.

“A lot of private sector people, when they get into government, they don’t take the time necessarily to see what the good work is or why it’s structured the way it is, so I’m a little worried, particularly with this USAID stuff,” he added.

“My foundation partners with USAID on nutrition and getting vaccines out, and, you know, there’s incredible people,” he added.

“You know, they’re not actually worms that work there. So, you know, hopefully we’ll get some of that work back in shape. In fact, if we don’t, you know, you could have literally millions of deaths.”

.@BillGates explains his concerns with Elon Musk’s efforts under Pres. Trump to upend USAID: “Hopefully we’ll get some of that work back in shape, in fact, if we don’t, you could have literally millions of deaths.” pic.twitter.com/hnZgxOow7b — The View (@TheView) February 4, 2025

That’s a man who looks worried even by the standards of Bill Gates, whose resting face makes Woody Allen look tranquilized.

Gates’ hyperbole is rubbish, of course; vaccination and health-crisis mitigation efforts can take place outside of USAID — and arguably more effectively.

In fact, the problem with USAID and why it ended up in DOGE’s sights was because of a lack of transparency regarding what it spent its money on.

And, as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt pointed out, when we couldn’t figure out where the money was going, it wasn’t exactly going towards efforts that would save millions of lives:

Serbian DEI policies and Peruvian transgender comic books likely won’t save one life, but they sure do make the Bill Gateses of the world feel like they’re making a difference.

And if he wants to make that difference, go right ahead. The lack of a USAID to act as a middleman will make things no more difficult — and arguably help matters when it comes to substantive aid.

Just don’t count on the lack of transparency or oversight the insufferably woke, soon-to-be late-and-unlamented USAID provided.

