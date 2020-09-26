On Friday, President Donald Trump unveiled a nearly $500 billion plan for his second term — a proposal that he called a “Platinum Plan” for black communities.

The Trump campaign said the plan will increase access to capital in black communities by almost $500 billion, create 500,000 new black-owned businesses and bring three million new jobs for the black community.

Opportunity, security, prosperity and fairness are the four pillars of the plan, Fox News reported.

Trump’s plan also proposes making Juneteenth a national holiday.

I was honored to be back in Georgia with a truly incredible organization—BLACK VOICES FOR TRUMP, where I announced a brand new plan to deliver more opportunity, more security, more fairness, and more prosperity to black communities. #ThePlatinumPlan https://t.co/wBqUTUOVR6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2020

The plan vows to “prosecute the KKK and ANTIFA as terrorist organizations and make lynching a national hate crime” as well.

The proposal pledges to raise standards to which police are held, including an increase in diversity training.

It also says that the federal government will work to close failing schools and use school choice to increase educational opportunities for black children.

The plan says that it will “defend religious liberty and African American churches that lift the conscience of our nation.”

“I will always put Americans first, and that includes black Americans,” Trump said in Atlanta as he unveiled the plan, according to WTTG-TV.

“Together we will fulfill our contract with black America and we will pass the Platinum Plan into law, and we’ll do it quickly and easily.”

The plan drew support on Twitter:

I want to make my words crystal clear: President Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black Americans is the boldest plan ever by any Presidential candidate. READ IT!! You are a fool to vote for @JoeBiden and @SenKamalaHarris . #VoteTrump2020ToSaveAmerica @realDonaldTrump @seanhannity — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) September 25, 2020

So to my Black independent voters, What is the current rationale for not Supporting Trump now? We didn’t even get a black-focused initiative with a monetary amount attached to it by Obama.https://t.co/hNzRf2QNkl — M͓̽a͓̽l͓̽c͓̽o͓̽l͓̽m͓̽ ͓̽F͓̽l͓̽e͓̽X (@Malcolm_fleX48) September 25, 2020

Trump just announced his Platinum Plan to save Black America: -designate KKK as a terrorist org

-designate Antifa as a terrorist org

-$500 billion for black communities

-make lynching a nation hate crime Say he’s a racist now. I dare you. How come Obama didn’t do that? — David Leatherwood (@brokebackUSA) September 25, 2020

In announcing his proposal, Trump said that he will build on his record of getting results for black Americans.

“I did more for the black community in 47 months than Joe Biden did in 47 years,” Trump said, according to the Capitol Beat News Service.

“Our movement is welcoming millions of black Americans back into the Republican Party, the party of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln,” he added.

He said that the election is pivotal for black Americans.

“Racial justice begins with Joe Biden’s retirement from public life,” Trump said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Some at Trump’s Atlanta event said the president has earned support from black voters.

”He has given African-Americans a fresh start,” Andrea Smith told The AJC. “We have been taken for granted for so long by the Democratic Party. But he is building a community of respect.”

Rena-Marie Moore, 32, a real estate broker, said that Trump has already helped black Americans.

“The president didn’t get much support in 2016,” Moore said.

“But he still did so much for our people. That just shows his character. And he is going to do more.”

