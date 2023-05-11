Share
Commentary

Trump Rolls Out New Shirt with 3 Letters CNN Will Hate After He Dominated Town Hall

 By Randy DeSoto  May 11, 2023 at 2:34pm
Share

Former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign for the White House declared victory after his powerful performance Wednesday night during a CNN town hall.

“Democrats were hoping CNN would trap President Trump and destroy his presidential campaign on live TV during last night’s town hall. But President Trump TOOK COMMAND of the CNN town hall and spoke directly to the VOTERS who responded with cheers, applause, and even laughs,” the GOP front-runner’s campaign wrote in an email to supporters.

“His CNN town hall was so masterful that many are now saying CNN should be renamed TNN – the Trump News Network,” the email proclaimed.

It then encouraged people to order a T-shirt that reads, “This is TNN.”

Trending:
Trump Rolls Out New Shirt with 3 Letters CNN Will Hate After He Dominated Town Hall

Of course, the old adage applies, “Where you stand depends upon where you sit.”

Many on the left were aghast that CNN would even host Trump. That included New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who wrote the network “should be ashamed of themselves.”

The intent of Trump and his team was no doubt to get him before some new faces in his bid to return to the White House.

The former president said in a video posted on Truth Social ahead of the town hall that he agreed to do the event on CNN because the network “is rightfully desperate to get those Trump ratings back.”

“They made me a deal I couldn’t refuse. Could be the beginning of a new and vibrant CNN with no more fake news or it could be a total disaster for all, including me,” he continued.

“Let’s see what happens.”

Related:
Town Hall Voter Sets CNN Straight and Calls Out Network's Narrative in Sit-Down Interview

What happened is Trump had a good night.

CNN was no doubt hoping to goad him into lashing out, given some of the inflammatory questions moderator Kaitlan Collins asked.

Trump called her “a nasty person” when she kept badgering and interrupting him over a question she asked about the Department of Justice’s investigation involving his handling of documents.

“Are you ready? Can I talk?” he asked Collins. “Do you mind? Do you mind?”

“I would like for you to answer the question. That’s why I asked it,” she snidely responded, to which Trump said, “You’re a nasty person, I tell you.”

But the former president mostly was the happy warrior during the evening.

Collins launched the town hall by asking Trump whether he accepts the 2020 election results as legitimate.

He reiterated his oft-stated view that he did not think they were.

“When you look at that result, and when you look at what happened during that election, unless you’re a very stupid person, you see what happened … That was a rigged election,” he said.

Some of Trump’s best moments of the evening came when he was able to talk policy, including the need to resecure the border and tackle inflation, especially high energy costs.

Both the border crisis and America’s high gas prices are directly attributable to policies Joe Biden implemented.

“We have enough problems right now. We have problems like we’ve never had in the history of our country,” Trump said, without allowing millions of people to pour into the country illegally.

The former president’s answer for high prices starts first with, “Drill, baby, drill.”

Do you think Trump did a good job at the town hall?

Biden all but shut down oil exploration on federal lands, which make up over a quarter of the country (and nearly half the West), and new offshore drilling for the first two years of his term.

The result is oil production is down over 500,000 barrels a day from its peak during the Trump administration.

He argued that under his economic policies overall, “this place was rockin’.”

The CNN town hall was a great night for Trump and reminiscent of his first GOP primary debate performance in the summer of 2015.

The Trump campaign was right to memorialize the event with a fun T-shirt.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Biden Haunted by His Own Words As Minor's Death Announced Hours After Title 42 Ends
Daniel Penny's Legal Defense Fund Balloons After Former Marine Is Charged, Over 10K People Chip In
Trump Rolls Out New Shirt with 3 Letters CNN Will Hate After He Dominated Town Hall
Santos Breaks Silence on Criminal Charges, Vows to Chair Committee in 'a Couple of Years'
Fox News' Hannity Hosting Trump Rival Following 45's Prime-Time Event
See more...

Conversation