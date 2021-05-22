Perhaps the positive results of this new poll will finally lead Donald Trump to throw his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential election.

The former president has previously said that he is looking at the possibility “very seriously” but “it’s a little too soon” to announce his campaign.

The May 2021 poll shows that Donald Trump would come out on top as the winner if he were to run in the 2024 presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris.

When polling likely voters for the general election, national survey research company McLaughlin & Associates discovered that more than three-quarters of Republicans would vote for Trump. In fact, an astounding 83 percent of likely Republican voters would cast their ballots for Trump in the general election.

Trump has nearly unanimous support in the Republican Party and seems to be favored above all other potential Republican candidates.

When compared to former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Trump took the majority lead at 57 percent.

Meanwhile, Pence trailed behind at 10 percent, DeSantis at eight percent and Haley at five percent.

With Republican voters seemingly in the bag, where does Trump stand with the rest of the nation?

Given the fact that 64 percent of voters polled believed Vice President Kamala Harris would assume the nation’s highest office before the end of President Joe Biden’s official term, Trump seems to be in solid standing.

If he were to run, would you vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election?

Yes: 98% (718 Votes) No: 2% (15 Votes)

In a hypothetical race against the would-be President Harris, Trump would claim victory in the general election by four percentage points.

A majority of voters responded unfavorably to Harris in the survey. The poll indicates that 48 percent view her unfavorably, while she squeaks by with 47 percent favorability.

However, Harris still pulled ahead of other Democratic opponents in a hypothetical primary. Up against former first lady Michelle Obama, who earned 16 percent, Harris led with 35 percent.

In addition, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez polled at seven percent and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg followed slightly behind at six percent.

If Harris were to go head-to-head with Trump, she would lose with 45 percent of the vote, compared to the former president’s 49 percent.

Early indicators suggest Trump has more than enough staying power to propel himself to victory in 2024, if he decides to pull the trigger.

