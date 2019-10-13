Trump Rushes to Defense of 'Legendary' Giuliani as Investigation Looks into Possible Lobbying Violations

President Donald Trump on Saturday praised Rudy Giuliani one day after a media report claimed the former New York City mayor, who is now Trump’s personal attorney, was being investigated for possible lobbying violations.

The New York Times reported that Giuliani was being investigated by federal prosecutors for his actions related to Ukraine, including efforts to allegedly undermine Marie Yovanovitch, the former American ambassador to Ukraine who was recalled by Trump. The report did not name its sources.

Trump responded with a ringing endorsement of Giuliani.

So now they are after the legendary “crime buster” and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani. He may seem a little rough around the edges sometimes, but he is also a great guy and wonderful lawyer. Such a one sided Witch Hunt going on in USA. Deep State. Shameful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2019

“So now they are after the legendary “crime buster” and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani,” Trump wrote. “He may seem a little rough around the edges sometimes, but he is also a great guy and wonderful lawyer. Such a one sided Witch Hunt going on in USA. Deep State. Shameful!”

Earlier last week, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — both associates of Giuliani — were accused of campaign finance violations, according to Fox News. The men — both naturalized U.S. citizens who were born in the old Soviet Union, according to The Atlantic — were accused of using a limited liability company to make political contributions, violating federal rules.

Giuliani has said both men helped him collect information about Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, concerning Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine.

On Thursday, Trump was asked during a media opportunity about the two men. After he said he did not know them, he was told by a reporter that a photograph exists of them with Trump, according to a White House media pool report.

“Now, it’s possible I have a picture with them, because I have a picture with everybody. I have a picture with everybody here. But somebody said there may be a picture or something where — at a fundraiser or somewhere. And so — but I have pictures with everybody,” Trump said.

“I don’t know if there’s anybody I don’t have pictures with,” he said.

On Friday, Trump was asked during a media availability whether Giuliani was still his attorney.

“Well, I don’t know. I haven’t spoken to Rudy. I spoke to him yesterday, briefly. He’s a very good attorney, and he has been my attorney. Yeah, sure,” Trump said in reply, according to a White House media pool report.

Giuliani told CBS he has no knowledge of being under investigation, but said that if prosecutors are looking at him and leaked it to the media, it shows they are “politically motivated.”

Giuliani has said the Bidens crossed a line in dealing with Ukraine and on Friday continued his attacks.

HONEST REPORTING: Corrupt media on defense for fellow club members, the Biden Family. Falsely reporting that Hunter Biden was getting 50k per month for approximately 4 years, when in fact, his firm was getting at least 83k for him, totaling 166k for his firm. Joe didn’t know? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 11, 2019

The former vice president took a shot back at Giuliani.

“The guy’s a thug, Giuliani. No, he’s a thug. I know him,” Biden told guests at a Hollywood fundraiser Friday, according to Deadline.

