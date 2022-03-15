Trump: Russia's Sanctions on Biden Family Are a Reminder Hunter Got $3.5 Million From Moscow Mayor's Wife

Former President Donald Trump responded to Russia issuing sanctions against President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden by saying it is a reminder of the millions the Biden family allegedly received from the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.

Fox News reported the Bidens, along with other Biden administration officials and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, have been put on a “stop list” that prevents them from traveling to Russia.

Moscow said the sanctions came in response to the U.S. imposing sanctions on Russian officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, because of the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia just sanctioned Joe Biden. While that is a terrible thing, in so many ways, perhaps it will now be explained why the Biden family received 3.5 million dollars from the very wealthy former Mayor of Moscow’s wife,” Trump said in a statement Tuesday.

“During our Presidential Debate, ‘moderator’ Chris Wallace, then of Fox, would not let me ask that question. He said it was inappropriate,” the 45th president added.

“Perhaps that’s why Biden has been so “slow on the draw” with Russia. This is a really bad conflict of interest that will, perhaps now, be fully and finally revealed!” Trump said.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “Breaking News: Russia just sanctioned Joe Biden. While that is a terrible thing, in so many ways, perhaps it will now be explained why the Biden family received 3.5 million dollars from the very wealthy former Mayor of Moscow’s wife… pic.twitter.com/81gntDOQL9 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 15, 2022

During their first presidential debate in September 2020, Trump asked Biden, “Why is it, just out of curiosity, the mayor of Moscow’s wife gave your son $3.5 million?

“That is not true,” Biden responded in reference to the payment Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow, allegedly paid to the Washington, D.C. firm Rosemont Senaca Thornton.

Hunter co-founded Rosemont Seneca in 2009, but it was unclear what his relationship was with Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC, Politifact reported.

Hunter’s lawyer, George Mesires, denied that his client had a stake in the firm, but did not provide documentation to Politifact to substantiate the claim.

The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs issued a report in Sept. 2020 determining that Hunter is a co-founder of Rosemont Seneca Thornton and did get the payment.

“Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow,” the report says on Page 5.

“What did he do to deserve it? What did he do with Burisma?” Trump also asked, referencing Hunter Biden’s reported monthly salary for serving on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings, Ltd.

“None of that is true,” Biden said.

Trump stated the pay was $183,000, though the New York Post reported Hunter was receiving $1 million per year, or $83,333 per month for consulting services from May 2014 to March 2017, when his pay was reduced to $41,500 per month.

“Hunter resigned from the Burisma board in April 2019, according to his lawyer George Mesires, after his controversial business dealings dogged his father’s presidential campaign,” the Post said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.