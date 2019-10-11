Trump Said Somebody Should Make 'Where's Hunter?' Shirts, So We Did

Disclosure: Some of the links below may contain affiliate links from Patriot Depot, a sister company of The Western Journal.

President Donald Trump encouraged supporters at a campaign rally in Minneapolis on Thursday night to make T-shirts asking, “Where’s Hunter?” — a reference to the son of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The comment came after the president complimented Minneapolis police officers for the red “Cops for Trump” T-shirts they made ahead of his visit.

The officers made the shirts in response to a directive from the city’s Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey that they could not wear their police uniforms to the rally.

Frey had also sought to charge the Trump campaign a $530,000 security fee for the event at the Target Center downtown.

TRENDING: Here's the Anti-Joe Biden Ad That Biden's Team Tried To Get Banned from Facebook

Politifact confirmed that fee was more than 26 times the security costs charged to then-President Barack Obama ($20,000) when he held an event at the same venue in 2009.

By way of comparison, the city of Rochester, Minnesota, 85 miles south of Minneapolis, charged Trump approximately $76,000 and Duluth billed $69,000 for events the president held there in 2018.

At his Thursday night rally, Trump said, “And I have to say, there are a lot of very beautiful red T-shirts in the audience. That was a record sale. They did very well. And I’ll tell you what: cops love Trump, Trump loves cops.”

And I have to say there are a lot of very beautiful red t-shirts in the audience. That was a record sale — they did very well, and I’ll tell you what… COPS LOVE TRUMP — TRUMP LOVES COPS! –@realDonaldTrump #CopsForTrump pic.twitter.com/L68r78hD8z — America’s Voice News (@AVoiceNews) October 11, 2019

Later in his speech, Trump took up the topic of Joe and Hunter Biden and their dealings in Ukraine.

“Joe’s son Hunter got thrown out of the Navy and then he became a genius on Wall Street in about two days,” the president said.

“By the way, whatever happened to Hunter? Where the hell is he? Where’s Hunter? Hey fellows, I have an idea for a new T-shirt. I love the cops, but let’s do another T-shirt. Where’s Hunter? Where is he?” Trump said.

Patriot Depot, a sister company of The Western Journal, quickly answered the president’s call, creating “Where’s Hunter?” T-shirts that are available right now.

RELATED: It Now Appears Fox News' Trump Poll Was Set Up in Such a Way That Trump Could Never Win

Hunter Biden has not addressed the allegations that he leveraged his father’s position as vice president overseeing U.S. policy with Ukraine to land a high-paying position with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings — nor has he been seen in public, for that matter.

During an official visit to Ukraine in March 2016, Joe Biden pressured President Petro Poroshenko to fire a prosecutor — who was conducting a corruption investigation into Burisma — or the country would not receive $1 billion in U.S. aid.

Trump rightfully highlighted that establishment media outlets are giving the Bidens a pass on the subject while offering full legitimacy to the Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff-led impeachment inquiry against him.

“Here’s Hunter, being examined by sleepy eyes [NBC “Meet the Press” host] Chuck Todd or some of these people,” Trump said, pointing to the media covering the rally.

“‘Hunter, it’s so great that you’re here, sir. Hunter, I know they’re giving you approximately $168,000 a month,'” the president said. “‘I hear they paid you a big check of $3 million.

“‘I just want to speak on behalf of NBC who’s absolutely one of the worst. I just want to tell you … Hunter, Hunter I just want to tell you I couldn’t be happier for you and your family and I know you don’t know anything about energy and I know it’s an energy company, but I think they made a great deal, Hunter.'”

Trump also hit Hunter Biden on the $1.5 billion deal he landed two weeks after accompanying his father to China for a state visit in December 2013.

His Washington, D.C.-based Rosemont Seneca Partners investment firm entered into a major deal primarily with Chinese investors, the largest of which was the government-run Bank of China.

“And then [the Bidens] fly to China, and I’m dealing with people right now. They’re tough as hell, those Chinese negotiators, and Hunter, who’s not too smart, Hunter,” the president said.

“He goes in, he has a meeting, he walks out in his fund with 1.5 billion, with a B, $1.5 billion,” he continued. “Now, think of it, where’s Hunter? Where is Hunter? I want to see Hunter? Hunter, you know nothing about energy, you know nothing about China, you know nothing about anything, frankly. Hunter, you’re a loser. Why did you get $1.5 billion, Hunter?

Peter Schweizer — senior researcher with the Government Accountability Institute and author of “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends” — summarized the Bidens’ egregious conduct perfectly during a recent interview on Fox News.

“The bottom line is, at the end of the day, this needs to be investigated,” he said. “What we know for a fact is that in Ukraine and in China, the only two countries where Joe Biden was point person on U.S. policy, his son cashed in big-time.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.