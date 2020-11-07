President Donald Trump quickly released a defiant statement Saturday attacking the establishment media for calling the presidential race for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Most of the country’s major establishment media outlets quickly called the race Saturday morning after they projected Biden to be the winner of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The reality is, the election has not yet been officially decided, and it will not be decided until each state certifies its results.

But that didn’t stop media outlets, and Biden himself, from declaring that the former vice president would be the next president.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Trump quickly issued a statement after the premature calls by the media to end the race on Saturday.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” Trump said in a statement.

He added, “The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

Trump continued, “In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.”

Trump also announced that starting Monday, his campaign would begin laying out its case in court “to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.

INBOX: Statement from President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/LJxbbdQBJu — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 7, 2020

“The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters,” Trump said.

“Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room — and then fight in court to block their access.”

Trump concluded, “So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”

CNN, Fox News, ABC, NBC, CBS, The New York Times and The Associated Press all called the race prematurely on Saturday morning, despite the results of the election still being contested.

Each agency claimed through projections that Biden won Pennsylvania, thus giving him 273 electoral votes — three more than are needed to become president. (Fox projected Biden as the winner in Nevada as well.)

But those outlets effectively ignored ongoing litigation in Pennsylvania and in other states, and also continue to largely ignore allegations of ballot irregularities nationwide.

Despite the calls that the race is over from the establishment media news agencies, the presidential race has not been decided.

As George Upper, editor-in-chief of The Western Journal, noted in an editorial published on Friday, the race is only called when states officially certify their respective election results.

That has not yet happened, and it likely will not occur until ongoing and expected litigation is concluded.

The Western Journal has not called the presidential race.

“We will be certain when the states certify their results, and at that time we will know — and will report — on the winner of the 2020 election,” Upper wrote. “Any attempt to portray legacy media ‘calls’ as somehow more legitimate than state-certified results is, frankly, illegitimate on its face.”

The Western Journal will continue to report facts surrounding the election as they become available, and we will report on states’ certified results when they become available.

