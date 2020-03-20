SECTIONS
Trump Savages NBC Reporter Trying To Take Hope from American People, Media Instantly Freaks Out

By Joe Setyon
Published March 20, 2020 at 10:17am
President Donald Trump triggered the establishment news media on Friday when he sparred with an NBC News reporter during a White House coronavirus briefing.

The exchange began when NBC’s Peter Alexander asked the president about an experimental anti-malarial drug that Trump believes could help American patients who are hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The drug is still in the testing phase, meaning it is not yet widely available.

And Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has cautioned that it’s not yet clear if the drug will help.

“It is possible that your impulse to put a positive spin on things may be giving Americans a false sense of hope and misrepresenting the preparedness right now,” Alexander asked.

“No, I don’t think so,” Trump replied. “Such a lovely question.”

“I feel good about it. That’s all it is, just a feeling.”

“We’ll see how it works out, Peter,” Trump also said.

Trump continued, emphasizing that while there’s no guarantee the drug will work on the coronavirus, he was still optimistic.

But Alexander wasn’t done.

“What do you say to Americans who are scared though, I guess. Nearly 200 dead, 14,000 who are sick. Millions, as you witnessed, who are scared right now. What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?” he asked.

Trump wasn’t having it.

“I say that you’re a terrible reporter. That’s what I say,” he replied. “I think it’s a very nasty question, and I think it’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out to the American people. The American people are looking for answers and they’re looking for hope.

“And you’re doing sensationalism,” he added.

“Let me just tell you something. That’s really bad reporting, and you ought to get back to reporting instead of sensationalism.

“Let’s see if [the drug] works. It might and it might not. I happen to feel good about it, but who knows? I’ve been right a lot.”

Trump’s harsh words for Alexander triggered plenty of establishment media journalists:

Trump has previously expressed optimism that the drug could help Americans with the coronavirus.

“This is beyond right-to-try,” he said at Thursday’s briefing.

“If treatments known to be safe in Europe, Japan or other nations are known to be effective against a virus, we’ll use that information to protect the health and safety of American people.”

“Nothing will stand in our way as we pursue any avenue to find what best works against this horrible virus,” Trump added.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







