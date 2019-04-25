SECTIONS
Trump Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is ‘Correct’ in Her Comments About the VA

By Randy DeSoto
Published April 24, 2019 at 5:17pm
Modified April 25, 2019 at 12:25pm
President Donald Trump agreed with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Wednesday that the Veterans Affairs medical system is doing well, but disagreed with her as to the reason why.

At a town hall event last week, Ocasio-Cortez stated that the VA provides some of the “highest quality” health care, but claimed Trump and others are trying to needlessly change it to benefit private medical providers.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” the freshman representative said. “This thing that isn’t broken. This thing that provides some of the highest quality care to our veterans, somehow needs to be fixed, optimized, tinkered with until we don’t even recognize it.”

“They are trying to fix it,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “But who are they trying to fix it for, is the question we’ve got to ask. And this is who they’re trying to fix it for. They’re trying to fix the VA for pharmaceutical companies. They’re trying to fix it for insurance corporations, and ultimately they’re trying to fix the VA for a for-profit health care industry that does not put people or veterans first.”

Trump responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks saying she is “correct.”

“Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is correct, the VA is not broken, it is doing great,” he tweeted. “But that is only because of the Trump Administration. We got Veterans Choice & Accountability passed. ‘President Trump deserves a lot of credit.’ Dan Caldwell, Concerned Veterans of America.”

Do you think the Trump administration has made progress in improving the VA?

Military.com reported Trump signed the VA Mission Act into law last June, which replaces the Veterans Choice Program begun under the Obama administration.

“This is truly a historic moment, a historic time for our country,” the president said during a Rose Garden signing ceremony at the time. “We’re allowing our veterans to get access to the best medical care available, whether it’s at the VA or at a private provider.”

The VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act became law during Trump’s first year in office.

“The bill (makes) it easier for VA employees, including executives, to be fired by lowering the standard of evidence required to ‘remove, demote or suspend’ someone for poor performance or misconduct. It also gives whistleblowers more protections, including preventing the VA from removing an employee with an open whistleblower case,” CBS News reported.

“The major problem with the VA is not the quality of health care,” retired Army four-star Gen. Jack Keane told Fox Business Network on Tuesday. “The problem is getting access to the system is what so frustrates our veterans.”

“The VA clearly is not where it should be,” he added. “I do believe this administration has put emphasis on this in a way that previous administrations have not.”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers. Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
