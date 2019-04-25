Trump Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is ‘Correct’ in Her Comments About the VA

President Donald Trump agreed with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Wednesday that the Veterans Affairs medical system is doing well, but disagreed with her as to the reason why.

At a town hall event last week, Ocasio-Cortez stated that the VA provides some of the “highest quality” health care, but claimed Trump and others are trying to needlessly change it to benefit private medical providers.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” the freshman representative said. “This thing that isn’t broken. This thing that provides some of the highest quality care to our veterans, somehow needs to be fixed, optimized, tinkered with until we don’t even recognize it.”

“They are trying to fix it,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “But who are they trying to fix it for, is the question we’ve got to ask. And this is who they’re trying to fix it for. They’re trying to fix the VA for pharmaceutical companies. They’re trying to fix it for insurance corporations, and ultimately they’re trying to fix the VA for a for-profit health care industry that does not put people or veterans first.”

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claims that the VA provides the “highest quality of [health]care” to veterans, says: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” pic.twitter.com/bYFEprdYRS — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 22, 2019

TRENDING: Russia Launches Powerful Doomsday Submarine

Trump responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks saying she is “correct.”

“Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is correct, the VA is not broken, it is doing great,” he tweeted. “But that is only because of the Trump Administration. We got Veterans Choice & Accountability passed. ‘President Trump deserves a lot of credit.’ Dan Caldwell, Concerned Veterans of America.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is correct, the VA is not broken, it is doing great. But that is only because of the Trump Administration. We got Veterans Choice & Accountability passed. “President Trump deserves a lot of credit.” Dan Caldwell, Concerned Veterans of America — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

Do you think the Trump administration has made progress in improving the VA? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (2830 Votes) 3% (73 Votes)

Military.com reported Trump signed the VA Mission Act into law last June, which replaces the Veterans Choice Program begun under the Obama administration.

“This is truly a historic moment, a historic time for our country,” the president said during a Rose Garden signing ceremony at the time. “We’re allowing our veterans to get access to the best medical care available, whether it’s at the VA or at a private provider.”

RELATED: Biden Already Thinking About Running for a Second Term

The VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act became law during Trump’s first year in office.

“The bill (makes) it easier for VA employees, including executives, to be fired by lowering the standard of evidence required to ‘remove, demote or suspend’ someone for poor performance or misconduct. It also gives whistleblowers more protections, including preventing the VA from removing an employee with an open whistleblower case,” CBS News reported.

“The major problem with the VA is not the quality of health care,” retired Army four-star Gen. Jack Keane told Fox Business Network on Tuesday. “The problem is getting access to the system is what so frustrates our veterans.”

“The VA clearly is not where it should be,” he added. “I do believe this administration has put emphasis on this in a way that previous administrations have not.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.