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President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Mack Trucks Lehigh Valley Operations facility on June 23, 2026, in Macungie, Pennsylvania.
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Mack Trucks Lehigh Valley Operations facility on June 23, 2026, in Macungie, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Trump Says Americans Are Being 'Gouged' by Big Oil Companies, Demands DOJ Investigation

 By Jack Davis  June 24, 2026 at 6:18am
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President Donald Trump on Wednesday demanded oil companies lower gasoline prices at the same rates oil prices are falling.

Oil prices rose during the war with Iran, but have been falling since the United States and Iran announced a framework for a deal to end the conflict.

“The big Oil Companies are not dropping their price at the pump commensurate with the sharply lower prices they are paying for Oil,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Those prices are dropping like a rock! In other words, customers are being ‘gouged,’” Trump added.

“I have instructed the DOJ to immediately start looking into this,” Trump posted.

Do you agree with Trump about gas prices?

“Gasoline prices better start going down a lot faster than what I’m seeing!” he wrote.

U.S. crude closed at $73.21 on Tuesday, according to NBC News.

That’s a decline of more than 36 percent since oil prices peaked in April.

But gasoline prices? That’s another story.

AAA put the national average price at $3.93 per gallon, a drop of 13 percent.

Related:
Trump Says US Has Gotten 'Millions of Barrels' of Oil Through the Strait of Hormuz 'Every Night,' and Iran Just Realized

During a Pennsylvania rally on Tuesday, Trump said falling oil prices will lead to lower prices across the board, according to The Hill.

“The stock market hit a new high today again, and oil, for the first time in months, hit — think of it, $70 a barrel,” he said.

“That equates to a very low price. That oil is going to come charging down, and with oil comes everything else,” Trump said.

Trump said the pain at the pump was needed to prevent Iran from having a nuclear weapon.

“Remember this: we had to make this detour,” he said. “We had to go to Iran. Can’t let them blow up the Middle East, and then us, if that’s possible.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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