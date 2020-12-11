Trump Says 'Biden Administration Will Be a Scandal Plagued Mess for Years To Come'

In a tweet that provoked intense disagreement over President Donald Trump’s view of whether he lost the election, Trump on Friday predicted scandals ahead for America if Joe Biden becomes president.

“Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done. They must show great Courage & Wisdom,” Trump tweeted.

“Save the USA!!!”

Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done. They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

TRENDING: Democratic Representative Demands Pelosi Block 126 Republicans from Being Seated in Congress

The subject of corruption had been on Trump’s mind earlier when he tweeted about his views that there was alleged corruption on the part of the Biden family with regard to Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine.

Now it turns out that my phone call to the President of Ukraine, which many, including me, have called “perfect”, was even better than that. I predicted Biden corruption, said to call the A.G., who perhaps knew of the corruption during the impeachment hoax? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

“Now it turns out that my phone call to the President of Ukraine, which many, including me, have called ‘perfect’, was even better than that. I predicted Biden corruption, said to call the A.G., who perhaps knew of the corruption during the impeachment hoax?” Trump tweeted.

Was this a concession from President Donald Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 4% (15 Votes) 96% (383 Votes)

The Trump campaign has insisted that there has been voter fraud in states that include Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as Pennsylvania.

Numerous affidavits testifying to various types of alleged election fraud have been filed in courts in several swing states. These affidavits constitute evidence of fraud, but those allegations have yet to be proven by those courts. The legal action remains ongoing.

Because Trump has steadfastly insisted that the lawsuits can reverse the results of the election, many Twitter users debated whether Trump’s use of the phrase “Biden administration” was a form of a concession.

Quite the opposite. He’s saying now we know more about how compromised the Biden administration will be regarding China that’s all the more reason for the Supreme Court to do the right thing and overturn the election result. — SnookerJudge (@SnookerJudge) December 11, 2020

RELATED: Trump Says Election Challenges 'Not Over' as Electoral College Vote Looms

First time he’s used the words “The Biden administration”? Sounds like a concession — Suspicious Cynic (@SuspiciousCynic) December 11, 2020

If THIS Supreme Court is unwilling to protect the Constitution, this country is finished! — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) December 11, 2020

On Thursday, Trump was still saying he won the election.

Why didn’t the Fake News Media, the FBI and the DOJ report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election. Oh well, it’s OK, we won the Election anyway – 75,000,000 VOTES!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

White House deputy press secretary Brian Morgenstern walked a line Friday when asked about whether Trump’s tweet citing the “Biden administration” was a concession or implied that the president believes Biden will take office in January.

“I think that was, a, sort of, couched in terms of, you know, if in fact, but I don’t think he was conceding anything in particular,” he told reporters, according to Mediaite.

“He’s still litigating his case in the courts and looks forward to that process playing out, so I wouldn’t read too much into that or characterize it the way that you did.”

Morgenstern was asked if Trump expects the Supreme Court to hear his case.

“Well that’s the Supreme Court’s prerogative, the president’s legal team is obviously doing everything they can, they would like to be able to argue before the Supreme Court, but we can’t speak for them, it’s obviously an independent branch of government,” Morgenstern said.

The Electoral College is scheduled to meet Monday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.