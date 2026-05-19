Trump Says He Canceled 11th-Hour Iran Bombing at Request of Saudi Leaders Amid New Peace Talks

President Donald Trump said Monday that planned military action against Iran has been shelved because a deal with Iran could take place.

The U.S. and Israel started attacking Iran on Feb. 28, ending those attacks when a ceasefire was declared on April 8. Since that time, Trump has repeatedly threatened to return to hostilities as Iran refuses to offer an acceptable deal.

On Monday, he said this latest extension of the ceasefire came at the behest of America’s Arab allies.

“I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The Saudis and the UAE were both attacked by Iran during the war, and responded by attacking their fellow Muslim nation.

Trump said the leaders told him that “serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond.”

NEW: The clock is still ticking on Iran. President Trump is giving Tehran more time after requests came in from regime officials to delay military action and continue negotiations, but he’s still threatening a massive strike if a deal falls apart. The U.S. is now in what… pic.twitter.com/NIR8XcXpBe — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 19, 2026



“This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!” Trump wrote. “Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow.”

Trump claimed that military action could still take place, writing he had “further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.”

On Tuesday, Qatar issued a statement saying that Pakistan-brokered talks need more time, according to CBS News.

“We are supportive of the diplomatic effort by Pakistan that has shown seriousness in bringing parties together and finding a solution, and we do believe it needs more time,” Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said.

Trump offered a positive perspective on the talks, according to The Times of Israel.

“There seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out. If we can do that without bombing the hell out of them, I would be very happy,” Trump said.

However, Iranian officials said the price of peace would be high.

Iran wants an end to all conflicts, including Israel’s fighting in Lebanon, the end of the U.S. blockade of Iran, the release of all funds frozen by the United States, the removal of all U.S. troops from the region, and reparations for the damage caused to Iran.

Trump called a similar proposal “garbage.”

A Pakistani source said the terms were shared with the U.S.

The sides “keep changing their goalposts,” the source said. “We don’t have much time.”

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