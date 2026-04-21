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President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One on April 16, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One on April 16, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Trump Says Ceasefire Has Been 'Violated Numerous Times' as Iran Threatens to Deploy 'New Cards on the Battlefield'

 By Jack Davis  April 21, 2026 at 6:51am
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As the ceasefire between the United States and Iran winds down, heated words filled the air.

“Iran has Violated the Cease Fire numerous times!” President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

He did not provide details about the alleged infractions.

Meanwhile, Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, rebuked Trump for “imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire,” according to CNBC. He was referring to Trump’s blockade of Iranian ports.

He accused Trump of trying to turn peace talks into “a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering.”

“In the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield,” Ghalibaf said. “We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats.”

Trump said Monday the current ceasefire expires on “Wednesday evening Washington time,” and indicated he does not plan to extend it.

“If there’s no deal, I would certainly expect” fighting to resume, he said.

“I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with. But we’re ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go,” Trump said, according to The Times of Israel.

However, Trump said he has not given up on a deal to avert a return to war, according to CNBC.

Related:
Report: Iran's New Supreme Leader to Need Prosthetic Leg After Being Wounded in Strike That Killed His Father

“I think they have no choice,” Trump said, speaking of Iran.

“We’ve taken out their navy, we’ve taken out their air force, we’ve taken out their leaders,” he said.

“We’ve taken out their leaders, frankly, which does complicate things in one way, but these leaders are much more rational,” Trump said. “It is regime change, no matter what you want to call it, which is not something I said I was going to do, but I’ve done it indirectly.”

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry representative Esmaeil Baqaei framed Iran as not willing to keep talking in Pakistan, where a first round of talks produced no deal.

“If the U.S. sends a team to Islamabad, that is a matter that concerns them,” Baqaei said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept any deadlines or ultimatums to safeguard its national interests. We have clearly stated our red lines from the beginning, and we will not change our principled positions,” he continued.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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