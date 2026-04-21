Trump Says Ceasefire Has Been 'Violated Numerous Times' as Iran Threatens to Deploy 'New Cards on the Battlefield'

As the ceasefire between the United States and Iran winds down, heated words filled the air.

“Iran has Violated the Cease Fire numerous times!” President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

He did not provide details about the alleged infractions.

Meanwhile, Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, rebuked Trump for “imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire,” according to CNBC. He was referring to Trump’s blockade of Iranian ports.

He accused Trump of trying to turn peace talks into “a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering.”

“In the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield,” Ghalibaf said. “We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats.”

Trump said Monday the current ceasefire expires on “Wednesday evening Washington time,” and indicated he does not plan to extend it.

“If there’s no deal, I would certainly expect” fighting to resume, he said.

“I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with. But we’re ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go,” Trump said, according to The Times of Israel.

The Iranian forever war: while many “experts” worry about President Trump getting us into a “forever war” with Iran the reality is that we have been in a forever war with Iran since 1979 when they seized the American Embassy, held 66 diplomats hostage for 444 days and began… — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) April 21, 2026

However, Trump said he has not given up on a deal to avert a return to war, according to CNBC.

“I think they have no choice,” Trump said, speaking of Iran.

“We’ve taken out their navy, we’ve taken out their air force, we’ve taken out their leaders,” he said.

“We’ve taken out their leaders, frankly, which does complicate things in one way, but these leaders are much more rational,” Trump said. “It is regime change, no matter what you want to call it, which is not something I said I was going to do, but I’ve done it indirectly.”

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry representative Esmaeil Baqaei framed Iran as not willing to keep talking in Pakistan, where a first round of talks produced no deal.

“If the U.S. sends a team to Islamabad, that is a matter that concerns them,” Baqaei said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept any deadlines or ultimatums to safeguard its national interests. We have clearly stated our red lines from the beginning, and we will not change our principled positions,” he continued.

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