Share
News
President Donald Trump called out Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, left, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker for “failing to protect ICE Officers.”
President Donald Trump called out Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, left, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker for “failing to protect ICE Officers.” (Scott Olson / Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Trump Says Chicago Mayor and Illinois Governor Should Be Thrown in Jail

 By Jack Davis  October 8, 2025 at 3:41pm
Share

President Donald Trump says there is one place just right for Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson after federal agents were set upon in the streets of Chicago.

“Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests had been spiking in Chicago amid enforcement of the nation’s immigration laws, and peaked Saturday when Border Patrol agents were boxed in by protesters, one of whom was shot after pulling a gun.

As a result, National Guard troops have been mobilized, with about 200 Texas troops scheduled to protect an ICE facility in Broadview, a Chicago suburb, according to WLS-TV.

The Texans were expected to take their positions Wednesday evening.

About 300 National Guard members from Illinois have also been mobilized to protect federal agents and facilities.

Troops have been mobilized for 60 days.

Do you agree with Trump?

The troops are stationed at the Army Reserve center in Elwood, which is near Joliet, Illinois, and is located about an hour southwest of Chicago, according to NBC.

“These forces will protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other U.S. Government personnel who are performing federal functions, including the enforcement of federal law, and to protect federal property,” U.S. Northern Command said in a statement.

In an Op-Ed in the New York Post, former New York State Lt. Gov. Betsy McCaughey said Democratic fuss and feathers over protecting rights ignores the fact that in many cities, the rights of citizens have been destroyed under left-wing leadership.

Related:
Pam Bondi Fires Back at Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin in Heated Senate Hearing: 'I Wish You Loved Chicago as Much as You Hate President Trump'

“Your constitutional right to come and go freely is destroyed if you fear being shot leaving home — a daily concern in some Chicago neighborhoods. Retailers’ property rights are eviscerated when shoplifters aren’t prosecuted — as we see here in New York and elsewhere,” she wrote.

McCaughey noted that even the English language is under assault in woke states.

“As of January, Illinois law requires convicted criminals to be called ‘justice impacted individuals,’ not offenders or felons. Hard to know whether to laugh or cry,” she wrote.

Amid it all, she said, Trump’s action to regain control of cities makes perfect sense.

“When cities controlled by left-wing pols cater to the criminals, someone needs to secure the rights of the law-abiding public,” she wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Nearly 300 Department of War Employees Investigated Over Response to Charlie Kirk's Death: Report
Families of Israeli Hostages Chant 'Nobel Prize to Trump' as They Celebrate Peace Deal
Breaking: Trump Gets Israel-Hamas Peace Deal
Trump Says Chicago Mayor and Illinois Governor Should Be Thrown in Jail
Man with 200 Explosives Arrested at DC Church Hours Before Supreme Court Mass
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation