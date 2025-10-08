Trump Says Chicago Mayor and Illinois Governor Should Be Thrown in Jail

President Donald Trump says there is one place just right for Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson after federal agents were set upon in the streets of Chicago.

“Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests had been spiking in Chicago amid enforcement of the nation’s immigration laws, and peaked Saturday when Border Patrol agents were boxed in by protesters, one of whom was shot after pulling a gun.

As a result, National Guard troops have been mobilized, with about 200 Texas troops scheduled to protect an ICE facility in Broadview, a Chicago suburb, according to WLS-TV.

National Guard arrives in Illinois as @chicago mayor declares war on @POTUS Trump. Any mayor who declares war on a President, who’s only protecting the mayor’s citizens because he refuses to, should be removed from office immediately.

CC: @PressSec @WashTimes @seanhannity @nypost pic.twitter.com/SqzIvyhMnO — mobilemarkhtc (@mobilemarkhtc) October 8, 2025

The Texans were expected to take their positions Wednesday evening.

About 300 National Guard members from Illinois have also been mobilized to protect federal agents and facilities.

Troops have been mobilized for 60 days.

The troops are stationed at the Army Reserve center in Elwood, which is near Joliet, Illinois, and is located about an hour southwest of Chicago, according to NBC.

“These forces will protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other U.S. Government personnel who are performing federal functions, including the enforcement of federal law, and to protect federal property,” U.S. Northern Command said in a statement.

In an Op-Ed in the New York Post, former New York State Lt. Gov. Betsy McCaughey said Democratic fuss and feathers over protecting rights ignores the fact that in many cities, the rights of citizens have been destroyed under left-wing leadership.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Trump sending the National Guard: “It’s illegal. Unconstitutional. It’s dangerous. It’s wrong. This is not about deportation. This is not about safety. This is about authoritarianism. It’s about stoking fear. It’s about breaking the Constitution” pic.twitter.com/8qjet9E9xH — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 7, 2025

“Your constitutional right to come and go freely is destroyed if you fear being shot leaving home — a daily concern in some Chicago neighborhoods. Retailers’ property rights are eviscerated when shoplifters aren’t prosecuted — as we see here in New York and elsewhere,” she wrote.

McCaughey noted that even the English language is under assault in woke states.

“As of January, Illinois law requires convicted criminals to be called ‘justice impacted individuals,’ not offenders or felons. Hard to know whether to laugh or cry,” she wrote.

Amid it all, she said, Trump’s action to regain control of cities makes perfect sense.

“When cities controlled by left-wing pols cater to the criminals, someone needs to secure the rights of the law-abiding public,” she wrote.

