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President Donald Trump greets Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a bilateral meeting at Gimhae Air Base on Oct. 30, 2025, in Busan, South Korea.
President Donald Trump greets Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a bilateral meeting at Gimhae Air Base on Oct. 30, 2025, in Busan, South Korea. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Trump Says China Is 'Very Happy' With What He's Doing With the Strait of Hormuz and Has Agreed to Comply

 By Jack Davis  April 15, 2026 at 6:57am
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A day after China slammed the U.S. strategy of blockading Iranian ports while keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, President Donald Trump claimed the nation is now on board with his strategy of forcing Iran into peace.

“China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also – And the World,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks,” Trump wrote, referencing his planned trip to China in May.

“We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to – far better than anyone else!!!” Trump wrote.

On Tuesday, a CNBC report noted that China has called the U.S. action a “dangerous and irresponsible act” that will worsen tensions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday that the strategy was exacerbating an “already fragile ceasefire situation.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun also said reports that China supplied weapons to Iran were false.

“China believes that only by achieving a comprehensive ceasefire and ending the war can we fundamentally create conditions for easing the situation in the strait,” he said.

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said that Iran will not be allowed to hold the world hostage.

“Iran doesn’t get to choose the winners and losers on the global economy. The United States will do that until all ships are open,” he said, according to NBC News. “So, no ships come out, or all ships come out.”

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“What President Trump has done has taken that leverage, taken Iran trying to hold the entire world’s economies hostage, has taken that off the table,” Waltz added.

Waltz said Iran’s economy “is in free fall” and “time is not on their side.”

Iran, however, issued another volley of tough talk.

If the U.S. blockade “creates insecurity” for Iran, the nation will consider it “a prelude to violating the cease-fire,” Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi, the commander overseeing Iran’s armed forces, said, according to The New York Times.

If Iran decides it is threatened, “Iran’s powerful armed forces will not allow any exports or imports to continue in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Red Sea,” he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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