Trump Says China Should Investigate the Bidens

President Donald Trump said Thursday at the White House that China, in addition to Ukraine, should begin investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter over the business dealings the latter had with these countries.

Former President Barack Obama named Joe Biden his point man on U.S. dealings with both the Ukraine and China and during time period Hunter was hired to a lucrative position on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings.

Hunter Biden’s Washington, D.C.-based Rosemont Seneca Partners investment and advisory firm also entered into a major deal primarily with Chinese investors valued at $1.5 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported in 2014.

The deal came after Hunter accompanied his father on an official visit to China in December 2013.

During a visit to Ukraine in March 2016, then-Vice President Biden demanded a prosecutor — who was conducting a corruption investigation into Burisma — be fired or the country would not receive $1 billion in U.S. aid.

TRENDING: GOP Rep. Doug Collins Calls Out Pelosi's Impeachment Push: 'If It Was a True Inquiry, She’d Put It on the Floor'

On Thursday, a White House reporter asked Trump what he hoped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would do after he asked the recently sworn-in leader to look into the Bidens’ allegedly corrupt dealings.

“I would think that if they’re honest about it they’d start a major investigation into the Bidens. It’s a very simple answer,” Trump responded.

He then added, “Likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine. So I would say that President Zelensky, if it were me, I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens. …

“That was a crooked deal, 100 percent.”

“Likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens.” ” … just about as bad as what happened in Ukraine.” @realDonaldTrump says he is “sure President Xi does not like” having billions being taken out of his country “by a guy who just got kicked out of the Navy.” pic.twitter.com/i3Jk5rs0BV — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 3, 2019

Trump went on to note that Hunter Biden had no knowledge of energy but was paid $50,000 a month to serve on the Burisma board.

He also mentioned Joe Biden’s demand that Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin be fired.

The Hill’s investigative journalist John Solomon said on Fox News on Wednesday night that some media outlets have wrongly reported that Shokin had closed his investigation on Burisma when Biden called for his ouster.

“Not true,” Solomon told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “I have the prosecutorial file. It was active.

RELATED: Holier-Than-Thou Robert De Niro Caught on Audio Viciously Abusing Female Employee: Lawsuit

“I have the emails of the Burisma team negotiating with the prosecutor the very day that Shokin was fired.

Do you think Joe and Hunter Biden engaged in wrongdoing? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (28 Votes) 7% (2 Votes)

“I have Burisma’s timeline acknowledging they didn’t get the case until September 2016 and January 2017, six to nine months after Biden did the firing.”

The reporter added that Shokin offered sworn testimony that he was told he was fired because Joe Biden was not happy the prosecutor had not dropped the Burisma case.

In a piece for The Hill, Solomon wrote, “In a newly sworn affidavit prepared for a European court, Shokin testified that when he was fired in March 2016, he was told the reason was that Biden was unhappy about the Burisma investigation.”

“The truth is that I was forced out because I was leading a wide-ranging corruption probe into Burisma Holdings, a natural gas firm active in Ukraine and Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was a member of the Board of Directors,” Shokin testified.

Joe Biden has denied any wrongdoing.

“I don’t care how much money you spend, Mr. President, or how dirty the attacks get. Trump knows there are no truth in the charges against me. None. Zero. Every independent news organization that has reviewed the charges at length has found it to be a flat-out lie,” Biden said in a speech in Reno, Nevada, on Wednesday night.

Joe Biden: “I don’t care how much money you spend, Mr. President, or how dirty the attacks get. Trump knows there are no truth in the charges against me. None. Zero. Every independent news organization that has reviewed the charges at length has found it to be a flat-out lie.” pic.twitter.com/VeCDWyBuO3 — The Hill (@thehill) October 3, 2019

A reporter questioned Trump on Thursday whether he had asked China to look into alleged wrongdoing by the Bidens.

“I haven’t,” he responded. “But it’s certainly something we could start thinking about.”

“[Hunter Biden] got kicked out of the Navy and all of the sudden he’s getting billions of dollars,” the president said.

Peter Schweizer, senior researcher with the Government Accountability Institute and author of “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends,” told Fox News on Thursday the Bidens’ conduct should be more closely examined.

“The bottom line is, at the end of the day, this needs to be investigated,” Schweizer said. “What we know for a fact is that in Ukraine and in China, the only two countries where Joe Biden was point person on U.S. policy, his son cashed in big-time.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.