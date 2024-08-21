Trump Says He's Considering a White House Role for Elon Musk and a Major Reversal on EV Policy

A Trump presidency could open up a whole new world for Tesla CEO Elon Musk and for the electric vehicles Musk’s company produces, according to former President Donald Trump.

Trump was asked in a new interview if would consider Musk for a Cabinet or advisory spot in his administration, according to Reuters.

“He’s a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it, I certainly would. He’s a brilliant guy,” Trump said.

But Trump was not as enthused about a $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases that was approved by Congress during the Biden administration.

“Tax credits and tax incentives are not generally a very good thing,” Trump said.

“I’m not making any final decisions on it,” Trump said.

“I’m a big fan of electric cars, but I’m a fan of gasoline-propelled cars, and also hybrids and whatever else happens to come along,” he said.

Trump also indicated, he would jettison Biden’s rules that pushed automakers toward producing more EVS, saying he envisions a “much smaller market” for them due to battery range and cost concerns.

Earlier this month, Trump told rallygoers he is not against EVs, but for giving consumers what they want.

“I’m for electric cars. I have to be, because Elon endorsed me very strongly. So I have no choice,” he riffed at one rally in Georgia, according to The Hill.

“I’ve driven them, and they are incredible, but they’re not for everybody,” he said at a different rally in Michigan.

As for Musk joining a Trump administration, during an interview earlier this month on X, Musk told the former president that he’d love to join the efficiency commission he suggested be put in place.

“I think it’d be great to just have a government efficiency commission that takes a look at these things and ensures that the taxpayer monety … is spent in a good way,” Musk said. “I’d be happy to help out on such a commission.”

Trump instantly loved the idea.

“I’d love it,” Trump said. “You’re the greatest cutter.”

In May, a report said Trump and Musk have met to discuss a possible role for Musk if there is a Trump administration next year.

The Wall Street Journal said the concept is for Musk to have an “advisory role.”

The report said the goal of the conversations was to find a role with “formal input and influence” touching on economic and border security policies.

