Trump Says He Corrected Fan: I'm Not the Most Famous Person, Jesus Is and It's Not Even Close

President Donald Trump speaks at a Make America Great Again rally at the Pitt-Greenville Airport on Thursday in Greenville, North Carolina.

By Randy DeSoto
Published October 15, 2020 at 4:24pm
President Donald Trump shared on Thursday how he recently corrected a fan who lauded him as the “most famous person in the world,” telling the fan that Jesus Christ is more famous “and it’s not even close.”

“Somebody said to me the other day, ‘You’re the most famous person in the world by far,'” Trump said to a crowd of rally attendees in Greenville, North Carolina.

“I said, ‘No, I’m not,'” he continued. “Yes you are.’ I said, ‘Nope.’”

“Who’s more famous?” the person wondered, according to the president.

“I said, ‘Jesus Christ,'” Trump responded, to which the Tar Heel State audience cheered.

“I’m not taking any chances,” he added. “I’m not going to have an argument.”

“And let me look up and I’ll say it’s not even close.”

Trump also credited God, whom he referred to as “the boss,” with helping heal him from COVID-19.

Do you think President Trump will win re-election?

The president first noted that two members of Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ campaign staff tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

“We extend our best wishes, which is more than they did to me, but that’s okay,” Trump said of the Biden/Harris campaign team, though both Biden and Harris did tweet well wishes for a swift recovery.

“It’s a tricky thing,” the president said of COVID. “Masks. No masks. Everything. You can do all you want,” he explained.

“But you know, you still need help from the boss,” Trump said putting hand to his chest, then pointing to the sky.

“That’s what happened. Yeah, we need help. It’s alright to say it.”

On Saturday, at his first campaign speech since recovering from COVID, Trump thanked those gathered on the South Lawn of the White House for praying for him and first lady Melania Trump.

“I want to thank all of you for your prayers,” the president said. “I know you’ve been praying. I was in that hospital. I was watching down over so many people” who had gathered outside in support.

“On behalf of myself and the first lady, there just has been really and incredible outpouring.”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
