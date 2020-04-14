SECTIONS
Trump Says Decision on Reopening Economy 'Will Be Made Shortly'

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus during a news briefing at the White House on April 3, 2020.Win McNamee / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus during a news briefing at the White House on April 3, 2020. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published April 14, 2020 at 7:13am
President Donald Trump said Monday that he plans to reopen the American economy “shortly” and that he, and not the individual state governors, has the power to decide when it happens.

“For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government,” Trump tweeted.

“Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect,” he continued. “It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons.”

However, the president offered the caveat that he and his administration will work “closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”

At a coronavirus task force news briefing Friday, Trump said when and how to open the economy back up will be the hardest decision he has ever made.

“And I’ve got to make the biggest decision of my life,” he said. “And I’ve only started thinking about that. I mean, you know, I’ve made a lot of big decisions over my life. You understand that. This is, by far, the biggest decision of my life, because I have to say, ‘OK, let’s go. This is what we’re going to do.'”

Do you think the economy should start reopening before May 1?

Trump has faced some pushback regarding his claim that he has the authority to reopen the economy.

The 10th Amendment — which provides that all powers not specifically granted to the federal government are retained by the states — was trending on Twitter on Monday.

The broad plenary police power remains with the states, and the governor, as chief executive, oversees it.

RELATED: Daily New Coronavirus Cases in US Drop to Lowest Level in Weeks

According to the Legal Information Institute at Cornell Law School, the police power includes protecting the “public health” and “safety” of citizens and resides primarily with the states.

Constitutional legal scholar Jonathan Turley — who testified against Trump’s impeachment in the House of Representatives in December — argued the president cannot reopen the economy per se but has the power to persuade the governors to do so.

“His greatest authority is supplying assistance in the production and delivery of necessary resources such as ventilators,” Turley wrote. “While he can put conditions on some assistance, he cannot commandeer the authority of governors in their responses to the pandemic.”

The White House announced last month that it was extending its mitigation guidelines for 30 days to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The period will end April 30.

At the coronavirus task for briefing Monday, Trump was asked how he would respond if states such as New York and California refused to open their economy after he had directed them to do so, with a reporter citing the 10th Amendment.

“I don’t think that would happen,” he responded, while asserting the president has the authority to make the call.

“If some states refuse to open, I would like to see that person run for election,” Trump added, perhaps as a nod to the fact he cannot force a governor to open his economy up.

He acknowledged different states and localities will have to approach opening differently based on the impact of the coronavirus in their areas.

“All states want to open, and they want to open as soon as possible, but they want to open safely, and so do I,” the president said.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
