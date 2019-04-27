Trump Says Democratic Candidates Are ‘Making Me Look Very Young Both in Terms of Age and in Terms of Energy’

President Donald Trump does not appear to be fazed by former Vice President Joe Biden concerning the 2020 elections.

Instead, Trump suggested that Biden’s age may get the better of him on the campaign trail if he were to pass the Democratic primary season.

“I think we beat him easily,” Trump told Dailymail.com outside the White House.

Biden, if he were to win the 2020 election, would be 78 years old on Inauguration Day.

He would completely bypass the record that Trump held for being 70 on his Inauguration Day in 2016. Before then, Ronald Reagan held the record, entering the office at 69 years old.

“I look at Joe — I don’t know about him. I don’t know,” the president said.

Compared to the Democratic front-runner, Trump, 72, called himself a “young, vibrant man.” He even used the nickname “Sleepy Joe” to describe the former vice president after Biden announced he would be running.

However, Biden is not the oldest candidate challenging Trump for his position. That distinction goes to Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders, who would be 79 on Inauguration Day.

“I would never say anyone is too old, but I know they’re all making me look very young, both in terms of age and I think in terms of energy,” Trump said of the Democratic candidates running for office.

Age obviously isn’t the only obstacle facing Biden.

Biden has acknowledged that his age is a fair concern, especially as he moves to win the White House in this third attempt. “I think it’s totally appropriate for people to look at me and say, if I were to run for office again, ‘Well, God darn, you’re old,'” he told a crowd at the Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan in October 2018.

Biden responded to Trump’s quips by saying that the campaign is a “show-me business” and the “best way to judge me is to watch, see if I have the energy and capacity,” according to NBC News.

However, Trump was all smiles Friday morning in his interview. “I just feel like a young man. I’m so young! I can’t believe it.”

