Trump Says Democratic Candidates Are ‘Making Me Look Very Young Both in Terms of Age and in Terms of Energy’

Joe Biden; Bernie Sanders; President Donald TrumpJoseph Prozioso / Getty Images; Bernie Sanders / Sergio Flores; Win McNamee / Getty ImagesJoe Biden; Bernie Sanders; President Donald Trump (Joseph Prozioso / Getty Images; Sergio Flores / Getty Images; Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Makenna Baird
Published April 27, 2019 at 9:23am
President Donald Trump does not appear to be fazed by former Vice President Joe Biden concerning the 2020 elections.

Instead, Trump suggested that Biden’s age may get the better of him on the campaign trail if he were to pass the Democratic primary season.

“I think we beat him easily,” Trump told Dailymail.com outside the White House.

Biden, if he were to win the 2020 election, would be 78 years old on Inauguration Day.

He would completely bypass the record that Trump held for being 70 on his Inauguration Day in 2016. Before then, Ronald Reagan held the record, entering the office at 69 years old.

“I look at Joe — I don’t know about him. I don’t know,” the president said.

Compared to the Democratic front-runner, Trump, 72, called himself a “young, vibrant man.” He even used the nickname “Sleepy Joe” to describe the former vice president after Biden announced he would be running.

Is Joe Biden too old to run for president now?

However, Biden is not the oldest candidate challenging Trump for his position. That distinction goes to Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders, who would be 79 on Inauguration Day.

“I would never say anyone is too old, but I know they’re all making me look very young, both in terms of age and I think in terms of energy,” Trump said of the Democratic candidates running for office.

Age obviously isn’t the only obstacle facing Biden.

Biden has acknowledged that his age is a fair concern, especially as he moves to win the White House in this third attempt. “I think it’s totally appropriate for people to look at me and say, if I were to run for office again, ‘Well, God darn, you’re old,'” he told a crowd at the Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan in October 2018.

Biden responded to Trump’s quips by saying that the campaign is a “show-me business” and the “best way to judge me is to watch, see if I have the energy and capacity,” according to NBC News.

However, Trump was all smiles Friday morning in his interview. “I just feel like a young man. I’m so young! I can’t believe it.”

Makenna Baird
Contributor, News
Makenna Baird is a recent graduate from Calvin College with a Bachelor of Arts in Writing. With a passion for storytelling, she is committed to truth, excellence and service to God in all of her works.
Makenna Baird has been a freelance writer with The Western Journal since 2019. She graduated from Calvin College with a Bachelor of Arts in Writing. Previously, Makenna edited newsletters, financial reports and advertisements for corporate clients with Ott Editorial. Nowadays, she writes short fiction in her spare time and works toward becoming a more established author. She is committed to truth, excellence and service to God in all of her works.
Birthplace
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Nationality
American
Education
BA, Writing, Calvin College
Location
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







