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President Donald Trump makes remarks as he hosts NCAA champion athletes during a NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day event in the State Dining Room at the White House on April 21, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump makes remarks as he hosts NCAA champion athletes during a NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day event in the State Dining Room at the White House on April 21, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Trump Says Democrats' Virginia Redistricting Win Was 'Rigged,' Calls for Courts to Fix 'Travesty of Justice'

 By Randy DeSoto  April 22, 2026 at 3:40pm
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President Donald Trump called Tuesday’s Virginia redistricting referendum “rigged,” contending that the mail-in ballots impacted the outcome.

NBC News reported that Virginians voted 51.5 percent to 48.5 percent to allow the redrawing of the state’s congressional districts, taking the current party breakdown from a 6-5 split in favor of the Democrats to a potential 10-1 party advantage.

The new map creates multiple districts that originate in Democrat-heavy northern Virginia around Washington, D.C., and extend south.

Trump responded on Truth Social on Wednesday, posting, “A RIGGED ELECTION TOOK PLACE LAST NIGHT IN THE GREAT COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA! All day long Republicans were winning, the Spirit was unbelievable, until the very end when, of course, there was a massive ‘Mail In Ballot Drop!’ Where have I heard that before — And the Democrats eked out another Crooked Victory!”

In the 2020 presidential election, which Trump also thinks was rigged, states like PennsylvaniaGeorgia, and Wisconsin flipped to Democrat Joe Biden’s advantage as mail-in ballots were counted.

Trump added in his Wednesday post, “Six to five goes to ten to one, and yet the Presidential Election in November was very close to a 50-50 split. In addition to everything else, the language on the Referendum was purposefully unintelligible and deceptive. As everyone knows, I am an extraordinarily brilliant person, and even I had no idea what the hell they were talking about in the Referendum, and neither do they! Let’s see if the Courts will fix this travesty of ‘Justice.'”

Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli listed multiple reasons the Virginia Supreme Court should overrule the referendum.

First, he noted the referendum seeks to change the congressional districts through a constitutional amendment, but the amendment was taken up during a special legislative session to address the budget, which was not allowed under Virginia law. “Expanding it to include a constitutional amendment on redistricting required a two-thirds vote that never occurred,” Cuccinelli noted.

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Additionally, the amendment must be approved by two separate votes of the legislature, with an election between the votes. Early voting in last fall’s election was already underway when the proposed amendment passed the legislature.

Further, Cuccinelli wrote that the Virginia Constitution requires “every electoral district shall be composed of contiguous and compact territory,” explaining the “proposed congressional maps violate this contiguity requirement (rather badly).” The former attorney general concluded, “Next stop, court. Stay tuned.”

On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson called the Virginia referendum a “hyper-partisan gerrymandering boondoggle.”

He pointed out that the matter was already in the Virginia court system before Tuesday’s election.

Johnson said the Virginia Supreme Court should “do the obvious and right thing” and strike down the referendum.

In January, a Tazewell County state court judge ruled against the Democrats’ redistricting plan, listing the issues that Cuccinelli highlighted above.

Cuccinelli posted an update on Wednesday, “The Tazewell Circuit Court just ruled the referendum unconstitutional. The Judge entered an injunction blocking certification of the election & denied a motion to stay pending appeal. A final order will be entered once drafted, & it will be immediately appealed.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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