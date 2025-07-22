Trump Says Documents Show Obama Committed Treason: 'It's Not a Question'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said former President Barack Obama should be prosecuted for treason over newly released intelligence documents.

The remarks came during an Oval Office meeting with President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Based on what I read, and I read pretty much what you read, it would be President Obama. He started it,” Trump said of a scheme to frame him for Russian collusion amid the 2016 election and kneecap his first term.

He added that Obama was “the leader of the gang,” a group he said included former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former President Joe Biden.

“Barack Hussein Obama, have you heard of him?” Trump said.

“This was treason. This was every word you could think of. They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election,” he continued. “They did things that nobody’s ever even imagined.”

President Trump on DNI report on 2016 Russian interference claims: "The leader of the gang was President Obama. Barack Hussein Obama, have you heard of him?…He's guilty. It's not a question. You know, I like to say let's give it time. It's there. He's guilty. This was treason." pic.twitter.com/fNd0LGTq1N — CSPAN (@cspan) July 22, 2025

Trump was referencing a report released Friday by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard has already issued criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.

“The information we are releasing today clearly shows there was a treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of our government,” Gabbard said last week.

“Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people.”

Trump said the documents are clear.

“This is like proof, irrefutable proof that Obama was seditious, that Obama was trying to lead a coup,” he said Tuesday.

“It was with Hillary Clinton, with all of these other people, but Obama headed it up,” Trump continued. “This is the biggest scandal in the history of our country.”

Trump said the documents show Obama’s involvement beyond a shadow of a doubt.

“If you look at those papers, they have him stone-cold, and it was President Obama,” he said.

Trump said Gabbard told him thousands more documents are coming.

Last week, Gabbard said Obama and others engaged in an “egregious abuse of power and blatant rejection of our Constitution” that threatened “the very foundation and integrity of our democratic republic.”

Their goal was to usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people. No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it. We… pic.twitter.com/KJ7qrmMv0k — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 18, 2025

“No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, to ensure nothing like this ever happens again,” she said.

“The American people’s faith and trust in our democratic republic and therefore the future of our nation depends on it.”

