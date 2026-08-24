Trump Says 'We Don't Need Canada,' Sets Deadline for Big Economic Changes

President Donald Trump targeted Canada on social media Monday, accusing America’s neighbor of profiting from unfair trade deals before promising punitive tariffs to help even things out.

“Canada has been ripping off the United States of America for years,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Their ridiculously high tariffs on our Farmers and farm products has made life impossible for these great American Patriots, and has long created a 60 Billion Dollar Deficit between our two Countries. Not sustainable, and NOT ANYMORE!”

The commander in chief announced a massive tariff hike to encourage manufacturing in the United States, adding that Canada will no longer receive special treatment.

“On January First, 2027, Tariffs on all Cars, Trucks, both large and small, Automotive Parts, and Steel, will be increased to 50%,” he declared. “Build in the U.S. and there are ZERO TARIFFS. Canada will be treated like a State no longer! On Trade, and in other ways, also, they are among the worst Nations in the World to deal with. They feel entitled, and yet, WE DON’T NEED CANADA, THEY NEED US! They do 95% of their business with the U.S., with us, the exact opposite!”

The New York Post reported that the tariffs will cover $20 billion in Canadian goods, including wine, hockey sticks, cement, and more.

Trump’s comments come just days after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his nation is “at war” with the U.S. following the failed negotiations.

“You’re at war when you get attacked. We got attacked,” Carney told reporters on Saturday. “That’s fine. We’ve got the reserves. We’ve got the resilience. We’ve got the plan. We’ve got the focus. We will respond.”

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Carney added, “America is trying to break us so they can own us.”

Trump initially announced last week that the two sides had reached an agreement, adding that the Keystone XL pipeline could be resurrected as a result.

“I have paused the 50% Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three-day period, based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!” he wrote on Truth Social. “The great Keystone XL Pipeline, long ago killed by Sleepy Joe Biden, may be awoken from the grave!”

The pipeline project, which was proposed back in 2008, has been in limbo after Democratic President Barack Obama shelved it in 2015.

Trump made efforts to revive the pipeline during his first term, but four years later, the Biden administration revoked permits and halted it altogether.

By delaying Canada’s tariffs to 2027, Trump has left the door open for further negotiation, as he’s done with many other countries throughout his second term.

This strategy has helped his administration secure several high-profile trade and manufacturing deals in the process, but as of now, the two sides remain in opposition with no clear end in sight.

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