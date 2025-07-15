Trump Says Epstein Files 'Were Made Up' by Comey, Obama, Biden

President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that the Jeffrey Epstein files were made up by former FBI Director James Comey and former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

A reporter asked Trump if there should be more transparency with the Epstein materials, noting that his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, stated on Monday that the president wants that too.

“The attorney general has handled that very well,” Trump responded. “I think that when you look at it, you’ll understand that.”

The president confirmed that Attorney General Pam Bondi gave him “a very quick briefing” on the Epstein files.

“Did she tell you at all that your name appeared in the file?” a reporter asked.

“No, no,” Trump answered.

“I would say that these files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by Biden—and we went through years of that with the ‘Russia Russia Russia’ hoax,” the president added.

“We’ve gone through years of it, but she’s handled it very well. And it’s going to be up to her. Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release,” Trump said.

Trump also waded into the controversy over the weekend, posting on Truth Social, “What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!”

“We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.”

Apparently addressing the issue of whether his administration is engaging in a cover-up, Trump asked, “Why didn’t these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files? If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn’t they use it?”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.12.25 05:21 PM EST pic.twitter.com/BGTuzOV9Xd — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 12, 2025

Some conservatives are calling for Bondi to resign after she indicated earlier this year that she had the “Epstein list” on her desk.

In February, shortly after being confirmed as attorney general, Fox News host John Roberts asked Bondi, “The DOJ may be releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients. Will that really happen?”

“It’s sitting right now on my desk to review,” she responded.

“That’s been a directive by President [Donald] Trump,” Bondi continued. “I’m reviewing that. I’m reviewing JFK files, MLK files. That’s all in the process of being reviewed, because that was done at the directive of the president [regarding] all of these agencies.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi responds to critics about the Jeffrey Epstein files and client list during cabinet meeting at the White House. What’s your take? pic.twitter.com/qUTlvFaMBJ — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) July 8, 2025



Bondi addressed her February statement during a Cabinet meeting last week, saying she meant the Epstein files, along with the JFK and MLK files, as she said during the interview. The attorney general emphasized that she was not trying to confirm that an Epstein client list existed.

