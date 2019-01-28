Trump Blasts Fox Over Poll Numbers: ‘Never Thought I’d Say This’

President Donald Trump voiced his displeasure on Twitter with reporters who work for right-leaning Fox News and said he thought CNN and MSNBC understood his “wall negotiations” better.

“Never thought I’d say this but I think (John Roberts) and (Gillian Turner) (Fox News) have even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC! Look to final results! Don’t know how my poll numbers are so good, especially up 19% with Hispanics?” Trump wrote Sunday.

Never thought I’d say this but I think @johnrobertsFox and @GillianHTurner @FoxNews have even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC! Look to final results! Don’t know how my poll numbers are so good, especially up 19% with Hispanics? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019

“After all that I have done for the Military, our great Veterans, Judges (99), Justices (2), Tax & Regulation Cuts, the Economy, Energy, Trade & MUCH MORE, does anybody really think I won’t build the WALL? Done more in first two years than any President! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump added minutes later.

After all that I have done for the Military, our great Veterans, Judges (99), Justices (2), Tax & Regulation Cuts, the Economy, Energy, Trade & MUCH MORE, does anybody really think I won’t build the WALL? Done more in first two years than any President! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019

Roberts and Turner are correspondents for Fox News Channel. Trump attacked their “understanding” of his play for a U.S.-Mexico border wall days after he signed a three-week deal to fund the government with no money for a border wall.

Roberts had guest-hosted “Fox News Sunday” and interviewed the president’s chief of staff Mick Mulvaney about an hour before Trump’s tweet.

“So did the president here cave to Democrats? I think a lot of Republicans think that he capitulated here because he really came away from 35 days of a government shutdown with nothing more than he could have had at least two weeks ago when Senator (Lindsey) Graham proposed the same thing, and maybe even back to before this whole thing started,” Roberts asked Mulvaney.

The Daily Caller News Foundation has reported previously on Trump’s substantiated claims of a 19 percent jump in support from Hispanic Americans.

TheDCNF reported:

The president was referring to a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey, conducted between Jan. 10 and 13, that showed Latino support for him at 50 percent. The previous Marist survey, conducted between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4, polled Trump’s approval among Latinos at just 31 percent. The two surveys indicate a 19-point increase in support over one month’s time.

Because of the temporary funding bill Trump signed Friday evening, Republicans and Democrats will have until Feb. 15 to come to an agreement on border security funding before another partial shutdown is triggered.

“21 days goes very quickly. Negotiations with Democrats will start immediately. Will not be easy to make a deal, both parties very dug in. The case for National Security has been greatly enhanced by what has been happening at the Border & through dialogue. We will build the Wall!” Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

21 days goes very quickly. Negotiations with Democrats will start immediately. Will not be easy to make a deal, both parties very dug in. The case for National Security has been greatly enhanced by what has been happening at the Border & through dialogue. We will build the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019

Many conservative commentators expressed their displeasure with Trump after his Friday announcement that he would agree to reopen the government without obtaining funding for a border wall first.

