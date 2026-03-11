Share
President Donald Trump is sworn in on Jan. 20, 2017, with his left hand on the Trump family Bible held by his wife Melania Trump and son Barron Trump looks on.
President Donald Trump is sworn in on Jan. 20, 2017, with his left hand on the Trump family Bible held by his wife Melania Trump and son Barron Trump looks on. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Trump Says Family Bible from His Mother Has a Powerful Revival Connection

 By Randy DeSoto  March 10, 2026 at 6:10pm
President Donald Trump shared a video on social media Tuesday, speaking about a Bible that belonged to his mother, with a powerful connection to the Hebrides Revival of the late 1940s and early 1950s.

During Trump’s first term, then-Baptist pastor and founder of Crown College in Tennessee, Clarence Sexton, told the history of the Bible.

He recounted that there were two elderly sisters named Peggy and Christine Smith who prayed in the Hebrides Revival, which took place on a group of islands off Scotland’s western coast.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Conversation