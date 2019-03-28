SECTIONS
Trump Announces Action by FBI and DOJ in ‘Outrageous’ Jussie Smollett Case

By Neetu Chandak
Published March 28, 2019 at 4:40am
Modified March 28, 2019 at 7:57am
President Donald Trump said in a Thursday tweet that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice will review the Jussie Smollett case.

“FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago,” Trump tweeted. “It is an embarrassment to our Nation!”

Charges against Smollett were dropped Tuesday.

The “Empire” actor agreed to do community service and forfeit his $10,000 bond in exchange for dropping charges accusing him of creating a hoax hate crime against himself.

“The charges were dropped in return for Mr. Smollett’s agreement to do community service and forfeit his $10,000 bond to the City of Chicago,” the Cook County State’s Attorney Office told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Do you agree with President Trump about the Smollett case?

“Without the completion of these terms, the charges would not have been dropped.”

Smollett asserted he was attacked, doused with an unknown chemical substance and had a rope tied around his neck by two men on Jan. 29.

Police, however, classified Smollett as a suspect Feb. 20 for allegedly filing a false report.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson both expressed frustration over the charges being dropped in a Tuesday press conference as well.

In general, opinions on social media about Smollett’s case were all over the map.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

