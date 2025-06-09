Trump Says Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass Are Lying to Californians About What's Happening in LA

President Donald Trump is escalating his war of words with California’s leadership over the anti-immigration riots that have rocked the Golden State over the weekend.

Tempers flared and boiled over Thursday in California as agitators went after immigration officials, with those riots soon getting violent and spilling to the streets.

The violence lasted well into Sunday as the situation seemed to only deteriorate under the initial response of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

That’s when Trump intervened, deploying the National Guard on Sunday after days of rioting to assist with the targeted Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and local law enforcement.

Bass and Newsom, however, did not view that gesture as being helpful.

Instead, almost in lockstep, Trump’s critics all argued that the president actually made things worse, by inflaming the already-hostile tensions in California.

This morning, President Trump deployed the National Guard into Los Angeles. Deploying federalized troops on the heels of these raids is a chaotic escalation. The fear people are feeling in our city right now is very real – it’s felt in our communities and within our families… — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 8, 2025

“This morning, President Trump deployed the National Guard into Los Angeles,” Bass posted Sunday. “Deploying federalized troops on the heels of these raids is a chaotic escalation.

“The fear people are feeling in our city right now is very real — it’s felt in our communities and within our families and it puts our neighborhoods at risk.

“This is the last thing that our city needs, and I urge protestors to remain peaceful.”

Newsom, meanwhile, went so far as to say that California would be suing the Trump administration.

This is exactly what Donald Trump wanted. He flamed the fires and illegally acted to federalize the National Guard. The order he signed doesn’t just apply to CA. It will allow him to go into ANY STATE and do the same thing. We’re suing him.pic.twitter.com/O3RAGlp2zo — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 9, 2025

“This is exactly what Donald Trump wanted,” Newsom posted Monday. “He flamed the fires and illegally acted to federalize the National Guard.”

Trump retorted to this line of thinking on Truth Social — specifically calling out Newsom and Bass.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.09.25 12:10 PM EST pic.twitter.com/Mm1CKPLtP1 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 9, 2025

“We made a great decision in sending the National Guard to deal with the violent, instigated riots in California,” Trump posted early Monday. “If we had not done so, Los Angeles would have been completely obliterated. The very incompetent ‘Governor,’ Gavin Newscum, and ‘Mayor,’ Karen Bass, should be saying, ‘THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP, YOU ARE SO WONDERFUL. WE WOULD BE NOTHING WITHOUT YOU, SIR.’

“Instead, they choose to lie to the People of California and America by saying that we weren’t needed, and that these are ‘peaceful protests.’

“Just one look at the pictures and videos of the Violence and Destruction tells you all you have to know.

“We will always do what is needed to keep our Citizens SAFE, so we can, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump doubled down on that rhetoric when reporters asked him about the situation on the White House lawn Monday morning.

.@POTUS on @GavinNewsom: “He’s done a terrible job … He’s grossly incompetent. Everybody knows it.” pic.twitter.com/NtktPNg7ww — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 9, 2025

“He’s done a terrible job,” Trump said specifically of Newsom. “Look, I like Gavin Newsom. He’s a nice guy.

“But he’s grossly incompetent, everybody knows it.

“All you have to do is look at the little railroad he’s building. It’s about 100 times over-budget.

“We’re putting a flag-pole over there — under-budget!

“I always do under-budget.”

