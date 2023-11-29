Trump Says Government Must Make MSNBC 'Pay' for 'Illegal' Activity

Former President Donald Trump said MSNBC has been weaponized as part of the campaign of election interference directed at preventing Trump from winning the presidency in 2024.

“MSNBC (MSDNC) uses FREE government approved airwaves, and yet it is nothing but a 24 hour hit job on Donald J. Trump and the Republican Party for purposes of ELECTION INTERFERENCE,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

“Brian Roberts, its Chairman and CEO, is a slimeball who has been able to get away with these constant attacks for years,” Trump wrote.

“It is the world’s biggest political contribution to the Radical Left Democrats who, by the way, are destroying our Country. Our so-called ‘government’ should come down hard on them and make them pay for their illegal political activity. Much more to come, watch!” he posted.

Trump and left-leaning MSNBC have battled for years. In September, Trump said on Truth Social that the parent of MSNBC, Comcast, should be investigated.

Trump said establishment media outlets “are almost all dishonest and corrupt, but Comcast, with its one-side and vicious coverage by NBC NEWS, and in particular MSNBC, often and correctly referred to as MSDNC (Democrat National Committee!), should be investigated for its ‘Country Threatening Treason.’”

Trump said that if he wins the race for the White House, he will take action.

“I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events,” he wrote.

“Why should NBC, or any other of the corrupt & dishonest media companies, be entitled to use the very valuable Airwaves of the USA, FREE?” he added.

MSNBC has also run its share of comments opposing Trump.

Recently, Trump posted that “2024 is our final battle.”

“With you at my side, we will demolish the Deep State, we will expel the warmongers from our government, we will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, we will throw off the sick political class that hates our Country, we will rout the Fake News Media, we will evict Joe Biden from the White House, and we will FINISH THE JOB ONCE AND FOR ALL!” Trump had posted.

MSNB then ran an Op-Ed by Sarah Posner in response, claiming that the post was a form of code.

The televised mental institute known as MSNBC is saying Trump is running to “end democracy as we know it.” @RubinReport pic.twitter.com/w3piR7VjzO — The Rubin Report (@RubinReportShow) November 27, 2023

Invoking Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler, Posner claimed Trump is telling his supporters “that if he gets a second term, he will rule as a fascist.”

Posner said Trump’s goal is to “weaponize the Justice Department against his political adversaries, carry out mass deportations, arbitrarily fire federal workers and install loyalists in government agencies who will obey his orders without question.”

Posner could not close without trashing Trump supporters.

“Trump’s continued support from white evangelicals shows how much they share his zeal to destroy democracy. To them, Trump is not a menace but a messiah — which tells us a lot about what they think the God-ordained Christian nation should look like,” she wrote.

