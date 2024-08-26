Trump Says Harris Trying to Change the Debate Rules, Because She Doesn't Really Want to Debate

Former President Donald Trump accused Kamala Harris’ campaign of trying to change the rules for the ABC News debate because she really does not want the event to happen.

The two are set to face-off on Sept. 10 in the only debate Harris has agreed to, thus far.

The Associated Press reported that Joe Biden’s campaign had made muting the microphone when the other candidate is speaking a condition for the president participating in the June 27 debate; however, the Harris campaign now wants the mics live throughout.

Trump was asked about the issue at a campaign stop in northern Virginia on Monday.

“Would you want the microphone muted throughout the debate whenever you’re not speaking?” a reporter inquired.

“We agreed to the same rules. I don’t know. It doesn’t matter to me. I’d rather have it probably on,” the former president responded.

“But the agreement was that it would be the same as it was last time. In that case, it was muted.”

Donald Trump was asked by a reporter about his debate with Kamala Harris: "She's not a good debater. She's not a smart person." "We agreed to the same rules. I don't know. It doesn't matter to me. I'd rather have it probably on, but the agreement was that it would be the same as…

“I didn’t like it the last time, but it worked out fine. I mean, ask Biden how it worked out. It was fine, and I think it should be the same,” Trump said. “We agreed to the same rules. Same rules and same specifications, and I think that’s probably what it should be, but they’re trying to change it.”

“The truth is they’re trying to get out of it because she doesn’t want to debate. She’s not a good debater. She’s not a smart person. She doesn’t want to debate,” he concluded.

Harris campaign spokesman Brian Fallon posted on X that Trump’s comments means the mic issue is resolved.

Trump said unmuting the mics "doesn't matter to me." Always suspected it was something his staff wanted, not him personally. With this resolved, everything is now set for Sept 10th.

“Trump said unmuting the mics ‘doesn’t matter to me,'” Fallon wrote. “Always suspected it was something his staff wanted, not him personally. With this resolved, everything is now set for Sept 10th.”

He told the AP that the Harris campaign wants the mics live because their candidate “is ready to deal with Trump’s constant lies and interruptions in real time. Trump should stop hiding behind the mute button.”

Harris has been criticized for not doing any interviews since announcing her candidacy over a month ago and only agreeing to one debate.

