Share
News

Trump Says Harris Trying to Change the Debate Rules, Because She Doesn't Really Want to Debate

 By Randy DeSoto  August 26, 2024 at 12:26pm
Share

Former President Donald Trump accused Kamala Harris’ campaign of trying to change the rules for the ABC News debate because she really does not want the event to happen.

The two are set to face-off on Sept. 10 in the only debate Harris has agreed to, thus far.

The Associated Press reported that Joe Biden’s campaign had made muting the microphone when the other candidate is speaking a condition for the president participating in the June 27 debate; however, the Harris campaign now wants the mics live throughout.

Trump was asked about the issue at a campaign stop in northern Virginia on Monday.

“Would you want the microphone muted throughout the debate whenever you’re not speaking?” a reporter inquired.

Trending:
He's Back for Kamala: Sowell Returns from Retirement to Give GOP Election Gameplan

“We agreed to the same rules. I don’t know. It doesn’t matter to me. I’d rather have it probably on,” the former president responded.

“But the agreement was that it would be the same as it was last time. In that case, it was muted.”

Should Trump agree to the rule change?

“I didn’t like it the last time, but it worked out fine. I mean, ask Biden how it worked out. It was fine, and I think it should be the same,” Trump said. “We agreed to the same rules. Same rules and same specifications, and I think that’s probably what it should be, but they’re trying to change it.”

“The truth is they’re trying to get out of it because she doesn’t want to debate. She’s not a good debater. She’s not a smart person. She doesn’t want to debate,” he concluded.

Harris campaign spokesman Brian Fallon posted on X that Trump’s comments means the mic issue is resolved.

Related:
Trump Reaches 'Agreement' with 'Radical Left Democrats' as Debate Plans Against Kamala Harris Move Forward

“Trump said unmuting the mics ‘doesn’t matter to me,'” Fallon wrote. “Always suspected it was something his staff wanted, not him personally. With this resolved, everything is now set for Sept 10th.”

He told the AP that the Harris campaign wants the mics live because their candidate “is ready to deal with Trump’s constant lies and interruptions in real time. Trump should stop hiding behind the mute button.”

Harris has been criticized for not doing any interviews since announcing her candidacy over a month ago and only agreeing to one debate.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Swing State Elections Commission Rules Against Democratic National Committee in Major Ballot Dispute
Top Democratic Strategist James Carville Says RFK Jr. Should Be in a Mental Institution
Michigan Officials Throw a Wrench in RFK Jr.'s Battleground Ballot Plan to Boost Trump
Biden-Harris DOJ Files New Indictment Against Trump
Gold Star Parents Unleash Barrage on Biden and Kamala on Anniversary of Afghanistan Deaths
See more...

Conversation