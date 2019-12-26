Trump Says 'Home Alone 2' 'Will Never Be the Same' After Canadian Broadcasting Corp. Edits Him Out

From billionaire real-estate mogul to World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer to underdog winner of the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump has no shortage of accomplishments under his belt.

Over the course of a long-running cultural battle between Trump and the establishment media, however, the president and his supporters have often accused media elites of attempting to write those very accomplishments — political or otherwise — out of history.

But when mass controversy spun up this Christmas over the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s cutting of Trump’s famous cameo appearance in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” from their television broadcasting of the film, the president took a different approach.

It seems Trump decided to have a bit of fun with the media this time around, tweeting Friday morning that the movie would simply “never be the same!”

“Just kidding,” the president book-ended his tongue-in-cheek statement.

The movie will never be the same! (just kidding) https://t.co/FogquK1ei7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

The original cut of the classic 1992 Christmas romp is well known for a brief clip that sees Trump, still in his younger years, giving lost protagonist Kevin McCallister — portrayed by Macaulay Culkin — some help getting to a hotel lobby at the outset of his grand New York City adventure.

Perceptive Canadian audiences viewing the film on CBC this December quickly noticed, however, that the brief exchange had mysteriously been left out.

Controversy followed shortly thereafter when ComicBook.com reportedly received a statement from network spokesman Chuck Thompson suggesting the less than seven-second scene had been cut to provide for additional advertising space.

“As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format,” Thompson said, indicating the decision had not been politically motivated.

Left out of ComicBook.com’s original report, however, was the full scope of Thompson’s statement, CBC revealed Thursday.

This is how CBC Canada cut President Trump’s cameo appearance in the 1992 film Home Alone 2: Lost in New Yorkpic.twitter.com/fWjqaY2L8t — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 26, 2019

“The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot,” Thompson said. “These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president.”

Advanced Twitter searches support the majority of Thompson’s claim, revealing viewers had similarly noticed Trump’s removal from CBC’s airing of the film as far back as 2015.

But that, PJ Media’s Matt Margolis reported, is “where [the network’s] explanation fails to pass the smell test.”

“Donald Trump formally announced his campaign in June 2015,” Margolis wrote. “The first time the CBC’s cutting of Trump’s cameo appearance was acknowledged on Twitter was around Christmas that year.”

In light of this discovery, questions are still being raised by conservative influencers and commentators regarding the nature of the scene’s removal — which they still suggest was politically motivated.

