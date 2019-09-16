Trump Says House Judiciary Committee Should Investigate Obama's Book, Netflix Deals

President Donald Trump on Monday turned the tables on his predecessor, Barack Obama, while also decrying the now more or less defunct (for the media’s purposes, anyway) Mueller report.

In a tweet pointing out the absurdity of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia collusion investigation and its results, Trump tweeted, “House Judiciary has given up on the Mueller Report, sadly for them after two years and $40,000,000 spent – ZERO COLLUSION, ZERO OBSTRUCTION. So they say, OK, lets look at everything else, and all of the deals that ‘Trump’ has done over his lifetime. But it doesn’t work that way.

“I have a better idea. Look at the Obama Book Deal, or the ridiculous Netflix deal. Then look at all the deals made by the Dems in Congress, the ‘Congressional Slush Fund,’ and lastly the IG Reports. Take a look at them. Those investigations would be over FAST!”

Trump was referring to the 2017 book deal — reportedly worth more than $65 million — that Obama and his wife, Michelle, signed with Penguin Random House and the couple’s 2018 Netflix production deal.

The president’s tweets came in the wake of reports about potential improprieties involving Air Force crews lodging at a Trump Organization-owned property in Scotland.

The media breathlessly reported that Air Force crews had stayed at the Trump Turnberry golf resort.

What those reports quickly glossed over is that their visits comprise only 6 percent of Air Force stays in the area since 2015 — when Obama’s administration, not Trump’s, signed a deal with an airport 20 minutes from the Trump property.

If that deal was dirty, no one has figured out yet how Trump managed to persuade Obama to steer a whopping five to 40 Air Force crews to his hotel — before Trump even took office.

The president’s tweets Monday didn’t appear to distinguish between the apparently legitimate Obama book and video deals and the far-more-questionable other topics he raised with the Democrats in Congress and the “Congressional Slush Fund.”

There’s nothing wrong with a former president writing a memoir or producing television programs.

There’s also nothing wrong with a president having been a successful businessman — so successful, in fact, that the ubiquity of his businesses means occasional situations like the Scotland Turnberry tempest in a teapot.

Whatever the reasoning behind Trump’s tweet, it took the internet by storm. It received over 15,000 retweets and about 57,000 likes, and The Hill’s article was shared over 12,000 times.

Clearly, the president is fed up with endless, pointless investigations.

He’s lashing out about them through Twitter, but voters are going to lash out at the ballot box in 2020.

And the media still have no idea their attacks are only strengthening Trump’s support.

