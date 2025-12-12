Trump Says Indiana's Republican Senate Leader Has Sealed His Fate by Rejecting New House Map

President Donald Trump said Indiana Senate Republican Leader Rodric Bray will pay a political price after the Senate rejected an attempt to redraw the borders of Indiana’s congressional districts.

“I heard he was against it. He’ll probably lose his next primary whenever that is. I hope he does because he’s done a tremendous disservice,” Trump said Thursday, according to The Hill.

The Indiana Senate rejected a proposed map that would have made all nine congressional districts in the state Republican-majority districts, as noted by NBC. Currently, seven of Indiana’s nine districts are held by Republicans.

The Trump administration has been pushing states to redraw lines ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Typically, the party that holds the White House loses seats in midterm elections. In this case, with Republicans narrowly controlling the House, this could conceivably lead to Democrats taking control.

States such as Texas, which rearranged its lines to create five Republican-majority districts, have jumped on board. Indiana was never enthused over the idea, even though the state House voted to adopt the new map.

But on Thursday, the state Senate ended hopes of an all-red state by voting down the new maps 31-19, with 21 Republicans and 10 Democrats voting to keep district lines the way they are.

In a post on X, political strategist Alex Bruesewitz said retribution is coming.

“The spineless RINOs in Indiana, many hailing from districts where President Trump won by over 20% just last November have stabbed their own voters in the back and sold out America!” he wrote.

“We’ll be launching primary challenges against every last traitor who voted no, effective immediately! Pack your bags, your time is up!” he wrote.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said that despite the Indiana setback, he was not giving in to pessimism about next year’s elections, according to The Hill.

“We have better candidates, better message, and we have a lot to show the people, so we’ll continue our momentum,” he said.

Trump had signaled his concerns before the vote in a message on Truth Social.

“Every other State has done Redistricting, willingly, openly, and easily. There was never a question in their mind that contributing to a WIN in the Midterms for the Republicans was a great thing to do for our Party, and for America itself. In all fairness, the Democrats have been doing Redistricting for years, and continue to do so,” Trump wrote.

“Unfortunately, Indiana Senate ‘Leader’ Rod Bray enjoys being the only person in the United States of America who is against Republicans picking up extra seats, in Indiana’s case, two of them. He is putting every ounce of his limited strength into asking his soon to be very vulnerable friends to vote with him. By doing so, he is putting the Majority in the House of Representatives, Washington, D.C., at risk and, at the same time, putting anybody in Indiana who votes against this Redistricting, likewise, at risk,” Trump wrote.

“The people of Indiana don’t want the Party of Sleepy Joe Biden, Kamala, Ilhan Omar, or the rest to succeed in Washington. Bray doesn’t care. He’s either a bad guy, or a very stupid one!” Trump wrote.

