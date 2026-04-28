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President Donald Trump said Iran wants the U.S. "to open the Hormuz Strait as soon as possible."
President Donald Trump said Iran wants the U.S. "to open the Hormuz Strait as soon as possible." (Henry Nicholls - pool / Getty Images)

Trump Says Iran Just Alerted Him That They Are in 'A State of Collapse'

 By Nick Givas  April 28, 2026 at 11:22am
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President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Iran admitted its country is crumbling following various American bombing campaigns and a U.S. naval blockade of ships going to and from the country via the Strait of Hormuz.

“Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse.’ They want us to ‘Open the Hormuz Strait,’ as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!),” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

This news comes just one week after Trump called off an attack against Iran to extend a ceasefire in an effort to give the Iranian government more time to meet U.S. demands.

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,” the commander in chief wrote at the time.

It also comes just one day after news broke about a deal that could end the war, but the potential agreement would still leave questions about Iran’s uranium enrichment and desire to develop a nuclear weapon.

The deal centers on reopening the Strait of Hormuz after it was originally deemed “open” by Iran earlier this month, then immediately “closed.”

After Iran fired upon and seized ships that were within the strait, Trump pulled the plug on any potential peace deal. He also ordered Iranian ships to be seized and strengthened the U.S. naval blockade.

“I’ve told my people a little while ago they were getting ready to leave, and I said, ‘Nope, you’re not making an 18 hour flight to go there. We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want,’” Trump said Saturday.

As part of the current peace proposal, Iran reportedly wants U.S. forces to end their blockade of Iranian ports.

Related:
US Moves to Deploy Never-Before-Used 'Dark Eagle' Weapons System Against Iran

“The United States will not negotiate through the press — we have been clear about our red lines and the president will only make a deal that’s good for the American people and the world,” Olivia Wales, a White House representative, said in a statement.

Almost all of Iran’s top leadership was killed or badly injured during Operation Epic Fury, leaving the remaining officials divided about how much they should concede to the United States.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted this issue Monday, and said it has made negotiating much more difficult.

“Well, other than the fact that the country’s run by radical Shia clerics — that’s a pretty big impediment,” he declared. “The other is that they’re deeply fractured internally, and that — I think that’s always been the case, but I think it’s far more pronounced now.”

Rubio said there is a “tension” that “you always have in that system — between the Iranians who understand let’s be hardliners but let’s also balance that with the need to run a country, and the hardliners who don’t care and have this apocalyptic vision of the future.

“So as much as anything else, one of the impediments here is that our negotiators aren’t just negotiating with Iranians,” he added. “Those Iranians then have to negotiate with other Iranians in order to figure out what they can agree to, what they can offer, what they’re willing to do, even who they’re willing to meet with.”

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Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




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