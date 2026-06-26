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In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on June 18, 2026, vessels are seen anchored in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz.
In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on June 18, 2026, vessels are seen anchored in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz. (Amirhossein Khorgooei - ISNA - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Says Iran Just Committed 'a Foolish Violation of Our Ceasefire Agreement'

 By Jack Davis  June 26, 2026 at 3:18pm
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The United States attacked Iran on Friday after Iran struck a cargo ship Thursday off the coast of Oman.

“U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted strikes against Iran, June 26, as a powerful response to yesterday’s attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM posted on X Friday afternoon.

“U.S. aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone,” the post continued.

“The Singapore-flagged cargo ship was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast at the time of Iran’s attack,” the post added.

“The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire,” the post said.

“Furthermore, Iran’s dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor,” CENTCOM posted.

“CENTCOM forces continue to provide safe passage coordination and support to commercial vessels transiting the strait. The U.S. military remains present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect.”

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CBS News noted these were the first attacks since a new ceasefire was declared last week.

Earlier Friday, President Donald Trump scolded Iran for attacking the ship.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

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“One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship. Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way,” Trump posted.

“We knocked down three other Drones,” he wrote.

“Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement,” Trump posted.

Asked Friday whether, in his opinion, the ceasefire still held, Trump commented, “I don’t like the fact that they took a shot yesterday,” according to CNBC.

“They shouldn’t be doing that. So, you’ll find out,” he said, when asked if retaliation was coming.

Iranian media reported explosions in the region of Sirik in southern Iran, according to The Times of Israel.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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