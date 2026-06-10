Trump Says Iran Has 'Taken Too Long to Negotiate a Deal and Will Now 'Pay the Price'

President Donald Trump ratcheted up the rhetoric against Iran Wednesday, one day after the U.S. retaliated for the downing of an Apache helicopter.

Iran has “taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore – They have been completely defeated,” he wrote.

“Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!!” Trump posted.

Trump also lashed out at the media.

“The Fake News Media refuses to report how EFFECTIVE the U.S. Naval BLOCKADE is, the most successful Blockade in the history of Naval Warfare,” he posted.

“NOTHING GETS THROUGH unless we want it to. IT IS A STEEL WALL!” he wrote.

Should Trump unleash on Iran like never before? Yes No

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“Iran is doing ZERO business, not paying their military, or any of their bills, and quickly becoming a FAILED NATION!” Trump wrote, then enigmatically ended, “Lots of oil is getting out. Praise be to Allah!”

BREAKING: President Trump exclusively tells @TreyYingst that the U.S. is getting close to ordering new strikes against Iranian power plants and bridges in response to “tapping the United States along” when it comes to drawn out negotiations. The U.S. launched overnight strikes… pic.twitter.com/Eh3zZBWh7q — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 10, 2026

A Fox News report indicated that Trump is threatening to attack Iran’s power plants and bridges.

“I may keep going,” Trump said. “They had a chance to sign a deal and survive.”

He said Iran was “tapping the U.S. along” in talks that have made little progress in the past two months.

In a Fox News interview, Trump said that the drone that struck an Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz was “lodged between the two pilots.”

The drone was burning but did not explode, he said, as pilots landed in the water, calling the survival of the two soldiers on board a “miracle.

Trump’s comments came after an estimated 20 targets in Iran were struck Tuesday night in retaliation for the attack on the U.S. helicopter.

The U.S. strikes ignited an Iranian response, according to the Times of Israel.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it sicced drones on the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and attacked bases in Jordan and Kuwait housing U.S. troops.

Jordan said five missiles were shot down. Kuwait reported it was fighting “hostile aerial targets.”

“The warmongering U.S. regime attacked several points in Jask, Sirik and Qeshm early this morning under false pretexts, damaging a telecommunications mast in Sirik and destroying two water tanks in the city,” the IRGC said in a statement.

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