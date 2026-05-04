Trump Says Iran Will Be 'Blown Off the Face of the Earth' if They Fire on US Boats in Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump reportedly said Monday that Iran will be “blown off the face of the earth” if it attempts to fire on American ships within the Strait of Hormuz.

Fox News’ chief foreign correspondent, Trey Yingst, spoke with Trump for 20 minutes about Project Freedom, an effort to end Iran’s stranglehold over the strait, and said the commander in chief feels Iran is “much more malleable” regarding negotiations now.

The outlet posted a video of Yingst discussing Trump’s comments on the social media site X, which read: “BREAKING: President Trump sends a new warning to the Iranian regime if it attacks any U.S. vessel working to implement Project Freedom: ‘They’ll be blown off the face of the earth.'”

“Trump tells @TreyYingst that Iran has become ‘much more malleable’ in talks,” the post continued. “‘We have more weapons and ammunition at a much higher grade than we had before.’ Trump on the U.S. blockade: ‘One of the greatest military maneuvers ever done.'”

BREAKING: President Trump sends a new warning to the Iranian regime if it attacks any U.S. vessel working to implement Project Freedom: “They’ll be blown off the face of the earth.” Trump tells @TreyYingst that Iran has become “much more malleable” in talks. “We have more… pic.twitter.com/bLqscDAgag — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 4, 2026

Mary Margaret Olohan, White House correspondent for the Daily Wire, also reported on the situation with an X post.

“NEW: President Donald Trump says that ‘Iran has taken some shots at unrelated Nations with respect to the Ship Movement, PROJECT FREEDOM, including a South Korean Cargo Ship. Perhaps it’s time for South Korea to come and join the mission!'” the post read.

Trump added, “We’ve shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, ‘fast’ Boats. It’s all they have left. Other than the South Korean Ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait.”

The president also said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, will hold a news conference Tuesday morning.

NEW: President Donald Trump says that “Iran has taken some shots at unrelated Nations with respect to the Ship Movement, PROJECT FREEDOM, including a South Korean Cargo Ship. Perhaps it’s time for South Korea to come and join the mission!” “We’ve shot down seven small Boats or,… — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 4, 2026

In addition, Dan Lamothe of the Washington Post reported Monday that Iran had fired upon U.S. ships.

“In a call with reporters just now, Adm. Brad Cooper of @CENTCOM says Iran has opened fire on U.S. warships and commercial vessels today, but declines to say whether the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is over,” he wrote on X. “U.S. forces returned fire and destroyed some Iranian small boats.”

The news comes after U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers were sent to the Arabian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of Project Freedom.

“American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping,” U.S. Central Command declared.

A Sunday news release from U.S. CENTCOM said that destroyers, drones, over 100 aircraft, and 15,000 service members will be supporting the mission.

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