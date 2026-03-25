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President Donald Trump said Iranian leaders "did something yesterday that was amazing.”
President Donald Trump said Iranian leaders "did something yesterday that was amazing.” (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Trump Says Iranian Leaders 'Did Something That Was Amazing,' Sent Him a 'Very Big Present'

 By Jack Davis  March 25, 2026 at 10:33am
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President Donald Trump indicated Tuesday that Iran’s leadership has signaled it is willing to make a deal with the United States.

“They’re going to make a deal,” Trump said in a video posted to X. “They did something yesterday that was amazing.”

“They gave us a present, and the present arrived today. It was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money,” Trump said.

Trump said the details would stay under wraps.

“I’m not going to tell you what that present is, but it was a very significant prize,” he said.

“They gave it to us, and they said they were going to give it, so that meant one thing to me — we’re dealing with the right people.”

Asked if the present was related to Iran’s nuclear program, Trump replied, ” It was oil and gas-related, and it was a very nice thing they did. But what it showed me is that we’re dealing with the right people, ’cause, you know, you don’t know,” he said.

“The leadership was killed, all gone; Khamenei, all gone,” Trump said, noting that former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who was selected to follow his father, was “racked up pretty good.”

Asked whether the present was linked to the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked since the war with Iran started, Trump said it was.

“It was related to the flow” of oil and the strait, he said, according to The Hill.

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Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington, D.C., think tank, said that turmoil within Iran has given the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps greater control over the government, according to Fox News.

“No doubt both the 12-Day war and this current conflict have trimmed the commanding heights of the Islamic Republic’s political and military leadership,” he said.  “But it has also expedited the trend lines inherent in Iranian politics, which is the dominance of the security forces and the ascendance of the IRGC.”

“Yes, there is more IRGC control over the state than ever before, but the state is weaker than ever before and more of a national security rump state than ever before,” he said.

“It shouldn’t particularly preoccupy Washington, who is and isn’t offering negotiations,” Ben Taleblu said.

“The preeminent preoccupation of Washington has to be working toward a military win at a political win, and that does not come by working with the IRGC, but actually beating them on the battlefield and supporting the forces most arrayed against them in Iran, which are the Iranian people,” he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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