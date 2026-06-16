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President Donald Trump talks as he meets French President Emmanuel Macron for a bilateral meeting at Hotel Royal Evian on June 15, 2026, in Évian-les-Bains, France.
President Donald Trump talks as he meets French President Emmanuel Macron for a bilateral meeting at Hotel Royal Evian on June 15, 2026, in Évian-les-Bains, France. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Trump Says Israel Is Fighting 'Too Long, and Too Many People Are Being Killed'

 By Jack Davis  June 16, 2026 at 9:19am
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Allies that stood shoulder to shoulder against Iran are now butting heads over Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terrorist organization Israel has been punishing during its recent invasion into Lebanon.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that as Israel approaches three years of nonstop war since Oct. 7, 2023, it might need to rest.

“I’m not happy with the way Israel has handled themselves with Lebanon and with Hezbollah,” Trump said, according to The Times of Israel.

“They should have been able to do the job faster. It just goes on forever. And when that happens, it throws a negative light on the big deal, and that’s the deal with Iran,” he said.

In a video posted to X, Trump called the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah a “minor war.”

“Iran’s the big one, but we have that little pinprick out there that constantly rears its head, and that’s Hezbollah,” he said.

“Israel has been fighting Hezbollah too long and too many people are being killed,” Trump said.

Do you support Trump’s Iran deal?

“You don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you’re looking for somebody, because there are a lot of people in those apartment houses, and they’re not all Hezbollah, that I can tell you. I suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah, because to be honest with you, I think they’d do a better job of doing it,” Trump said.

Venting further on the subject of Israel, Trump added, “I didn’t like where, two hours before we’re signing the agreement, that there was an attack in Lebanon, in Beirut.”

Trump touted the work of Ahmed al-Sharaa, the president of Syria.

Related:
France's Macron Praises Trump's Iran Deal in Face-to-Face Meeting: 'We Are Ready to Take Our Fair Share of the Burden'

“He’s very capable. And he’s been very good for me. He’s protected everything that I’ve asked for, he’s done. If Israel can’t do the job without killing everyone else, he’ll do the job. Syria will do the job.”

Trump further said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon,” according to CBS News.

Amid the criticism, he said that he and Netanyahu have a “great relationship,” and “we’re talking about some end details.”

“You know, you can do too much also, but we’ve had a very effective relationship,” Trump said.

“Without us, without the United States, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel, because no other president was willing to do what I did.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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