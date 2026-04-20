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President Donald Trump walks to Air Force One on April 11, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
President Donald Trump walks to Air Force One on April 11, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

Trump Says 'Israel Never Talked Me Into the War with Iran,' But 'the Results of Oct. 7' Played a Role

 By Randy DeSoto  April 20, 2026 at 1:50pm
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President Donald Trump dispelled the notion on Monday that Israel talked him into a war with Iran.

He wrote in a Truth Social post, “Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did. I watch and read the FAKE NEWS Pundits and Polls in total disbelief. 90% of what they say are lies and made up stories, and the polls are rigged, much as the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged.”

“Just like the results in Venezuela, which the media doesn’t like talking about, the results in Iran will be amazing – And if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future!” he added.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip, killing approximately 1,200 Israelis and taking 251 hostages.

In another Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump wrote, “Whether people like Israel or not, they have proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America. They are Courageous, Bold, Loyal, and Smart and, unlike others that have shown their true colors in a moment of conflict and stress, Israel fights hard, and knows how to WIN!”

The New York Times reported earlier this month that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his team helped persuade Trump during a White House meeting in February, before the war, that “Iran was ripe for regime change and expressing the belief that a joint U.S.-Israeli mission could finally bring an end to the Islamic Republic.”

In response to Netanyahu’s presentation, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine all expressed skepticism that regime change would be as probable as Netanyahu’s government contended, but shared the prime minister’s assessment that Iran’s current top leadership, missile program, and nuclear weapons program could be successfully targeted, according to The New York Times.

Vice President J.D. Vance preferred no strikes at all against Iran, seeing it as “a huge distraction of resources” and “massively expensive,” the outlet added.

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At a later meeting, the day before launching the war, Trump again surveyed his top leaders, who at that point mostly offered the pros and cons of the decision.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told the president, “They would have to take care of the Iranians eventually, so they might as well do it now. He offered technical assessments: They could run the campaign in a certain amount of time with a given level of forces,” The New York Times summarized.

Trump concluded, “I think we need to do it,” explaining, “they had to make sure Iran could not have a nuclear weapon, and they had to ensure that Iran could not just shoot missiles at Israel or throughout the region,” The New York Times said.

On Monday, the White House X account posted a CBS “60 Minutes” clip from the previous day’s program featuring Matthew Bunn, a professor at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, who specializes in nuclear weapons proliferation and related subjects.

The former White House adviser confirmed that Iran, based on United Nations inspector reports, had enough highly enriched uranium to create 10 to 11 nuclear bombs with slightly more processing.

He added, “Iran has been lying about its nuclear weapons effort for over 20 years now.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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